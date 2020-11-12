American Airlines passenger arrested for trying to break into the cockpit as plane approached airport

The cockpit is off-limits, especially mid-flight.

According to reports, authorities took a passenger on an American Airlines flight into custody after the person allegedly attempted to break into the cockpit. Fortunately, the plane landed safe and nobody was harmed.

American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that the incident occurred on a flight from Orlando to Philadelphia. According to the airline, the customer displayed “erratic behavior” while on approach towards Philadelphia International Airport, prompting crew members to take precautionary steps.

CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT EVACUATED AFTER SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND

CBS in Philadelphia reports that the passenger attempted to break into the cockpit. Other reports, however, state that the passenger never actively attempted to breach the cockpit door.

The passenger reportedly did make threatening statements and behaved in a way that made the flight crew take action. After the incident, the passenger remained in their seat for the remainder of the flight (while being monitored by members of the cabin crew).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Authorities took the man into custody upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport and no weapons were discovered on their person.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, “While on approach into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), the crew onboard flight 2392 traveling from Orlando (MCO) became aware of a customer exhibiting erratic behavior. The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. Upon arrival at the gate, Philadelphia Police met the aircraft and placed the individual in custody.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The passenger’s identity has not been publicly reported.