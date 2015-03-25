4 family vacation bargains to snag right now

next Image 1 of 3

If your number-one New Year’s resolution is to find an affordable family vacation, congratulate yourself as you tick it off your list. Whether your idea of the perfect getaway with kids looks like an island beach, an indoor waterpark, or a snow-capped mountain resort, here are seven winter deals that are both family-friendly and wallet-friendly.

Atlantis

The Bahamas

Pining for a tropical escape but can’t afford the airfare? The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has just the deal for you: Save $300 instantly on your airfare when you book a winter stay of six days or more at your choice of dozens of properties, including Atlantis. Can’t get away for that long? You can snag $200 in instant savings when you book a stay of at least three nights.

Keystone, Colorado

If you love family ski trips but hate the steep price tag, start packing for Keystone, where kids 12 and under can ski and ride for free every day, all season long, as long as you book a stay of two nights or more in resort accommodations that range from hotels to condos.

Beverly Hills

Nothing wipes the jaded stare off a teen’s face faster than a trip to the land of swimming pools and movie stars. Book two nights and get your third night free at the Beverly Hilton, the glamorous landmark hotel that hosts the Golden Globes every year.

Red Jacket Mountain Resort

New Hampshire

How much fun can your family handle in the White Mountains? Red Jacket Mountain Resort’s Ski, Splash & Stay package starts at $371 a night and includes lodging, breakfast, ski lift tickets to nearby Cranmore Mountain, plus admission to the 40,000-square-foot Kahuna Laguna Waterpark.

