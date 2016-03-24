Best zoos to see baby animals this fall
The birth of a giant panda cub is sure to draw even more visitors to the popular (and free) Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington D.C. Although you can't visit the baby panda in person just yet, check out these zoos where you can ooh and ahhh over adorable offspring this fall.
babyanimals_whalecafChicago's Shedd Aquarium is now home to a baby beluga (yes, like the song). The beluga whale calf was born on Aug. 27 and the little cutie is, well, not so little; Shedd’s animal care team estimated that the newborn weighed 150 pounds and was 4 1/2 feet long at birth.
Visiting the aquarium
Shedd Pass-
Adults: $28.95
Children: $19.95
(Note: General admission does not include access to the Abbott Oceanarium, which is where you will find the beluga whales.)
babyanimals_pandaSDMeanwhile, the San Diego Zoo's 5-week-old giant panda is just starting to open his eyes. Here is the 3.2-pound cub at his first checkup. He will be named in mid-November, and the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy is taking name suggestions until Sept. 24. Visiting the zoo
One-day pass-
Adults (12+): $42
babyanimals_TigerCubDebutA male endangered Sumatran tiger cub was born on Aug. 22 at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Wash. Here he is at three weeks, weighing eight pounds and making your heart melt.
Visiting the zoo
General Admission-
Adults (ages 13-64): $16.00
Seniors (ages 65 & older): $15.00
Youths (ages 5-12): $12.50
Tots (3 & 4): $8.25
babyanimals_BabyGorillaA baby western lowlands gorilla was born on Aug. 14 at Colorado Springs, Colo.'s Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Here he is hanging on his mother's back. Visiting the zoo
Off Season Prices (day after Labor Day through April)-
Adults: $14.25
Children (ages 3-11): $10.25
Senior (ages 65+): $12.25
Military Adult: $11.25
Military Child: $7.25
All Children 2 and under: FREE
babyanimals_CzechRepublicThese rare white Bengal tiger cubs were born in July at Zoo Liberec in the Czech Republic. Here are two of the three on Sept. 3. Visiting the zoo
Entrance fees-
Adults: 115 CZK (about $6)
Children (up to 3): free
Children (3-15): 65 CZK (about $3.42)
babyanimals_elephantapAnchali, the adorable Asian elephant shown here, was born at the Berlin Zoo on Aug. 12. The baby already weighs 353 pounds and is just over 3-feet-tall.
Visiting the zoo
Day tickets-
Adults: 13 euros (about $17)
University students, vocational trainees, the unemployed, school students: 10 euros (about $13)
babyanimals_tigersbronxThese three Amur tiger cubs made their debut at the Bronx Zoo on Sept. 5. Although they are only a couple of months old (they were born in May), these cubs all already weigh 45 pounds. Visiting the zoo
General admission-
Adult: $16.95
Child (Ages 3–12): $11.95
Senior (65+): $14.95
babyanimals_sealionThe Pittsburgh Zoo is also home to this cute four-month-old California sea lion! You can see the pup playing in the zoo's sea lion pool. Visiting the zoo
Admission (April 1-Nov. 30)-
Adult: $14
Seniors (60+ years of age): $13
Children (ages 2-13): $12
Children under 24 months: Free
