WhatsApp’s geeky ‘new update’ will change the dating game forever

WhatsApp could be launching a new update that is set to make awkward number-swapping with your crush a thing of the past.

Clever software is reportedly being developed that will allow users to instantly share their contact details — without even having to press a button or tap a touchscreen.

It could spell an end to the embarrassment of fumbling around with a phone while trading numbers with a new date.

And the pain of typing down a wrong number by mistake will also be done away with.

The messaging service is believed to be on the verge of releasing a new feature that lets users fetch each others' contact details by scanning a QR code.

The code, a square with a unique pattern inside, can be scanned with the camera of another phone.

This will instantly install the name and phone number into scanning phone's contacts list.

The alleged update was spotted by WABetaInfo, which monitors unreleased versions of WhatsApp to uncover new features.

"When you want to add a new contact in WhatsApp, you can choose to add it using a WhatsApp QR Code, if you have it.

"When the QR code is detected, WhatsApp will automatically fill all fields and the contact will be added in your address book."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.