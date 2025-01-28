UnitedHealth cyberattack exposes 190 million in largest US healthcare data breach

UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare unit suffered a data breach in February 2024, the news of which surfaced Feb. 21.

Initially reported to have affected around 100 million individuals , the U.S. health insurance giant has now revealed that the actual number is significantly higher: 190 million. This makes it the largest breach of medical data in U.S. history, affecting nearly half the country’s population.

A breach of this magnitude can have devastating consequences for the American people as malicious actors could exploit the data for a range of attacks if it finds its way to the dark web.

I’M GIVING AWAY THE LATEST & GREATEST AIRPODS PRO 2

The updated impact assessment

UnitedHealth confirmed on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, that the ransomware attack on its Change Healthcare unit affected approximately 190 million people in the United States. The company had previously estimated the number of affected individuals to be around 100 million in its preliminary analysis filed with the Office for Civil Rights, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that investigates data breaches.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

UnitedHealth stated that the majority of those impacted have already been notified, either directly or through substitute notice. The final tally of affected individuals will be confirmed and submitted to the Office for Civil Rights at a later date.

The company tells CyberGuy it is "not aware of any misuse of individuals’ information as a result of this incident and has not seen electronic medical record databases appear in the data during the analysis." However, UnitedHealth did not disclose when it became aware of the additional 90 million victims, how the revised figure was determined or what changes led to the updated number.

THE HIDDEN COSTS OF FREE APPS: YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

What you need to know about the data breach

The cyberattack on Change Healthcare in February caused widespread disruptions across the U.S. healthcare sector, as the company took its systems offline to contain the breach. This shutdown impacted critical services such as claims processing, payments and data sharing, which many healthcare providers rely on.

The stolen data varied by individual but included a broad range of personal and sensitive information, such as names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses and government ID numbers, including Social Security, driver’s license and passport details.

Plus, hackers may have accessed health-related information, including diagnoses, medications, test results, imaging records, care and treatment plans, and health insurance details. Financial and banking information tied to claims and payment data was also reportedly compromised.

The breach was the result of a ransomware attack carried out by ALPHV/BlackCat, a Russian-speaking ransomware and extortion group. The attack, a form of malware intrusion, locks victims out of their data unless a ransom is paid. ALPHV/BlackCat later took credit for the attack.

During a House hearing in April, Change Healthcare admitted that the breach was made possible due to inadequate security measures, specifically the absence of two-factor authentication to protect its systems.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FROM TIKTOK TO TROUBLE: HOW YOUR ONLINE DATA CAN BE WEAPONIZED AGAINST YOU

6 ways to protect yourself from Change Healthcare data breach

1. Remove your personal information from the internet: The breach has exposed sensitive personal data, making it essential to reduce your online footprint. While no service can guarantee complete data removal, a reputable data removal service can significantly limit your exposure. These services systematically monitor and erase your personal information from numerous websites and data brokers. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

2. Be wary of mailbox communications: With addresses among the compromised data, scammers may exploit this breach to send fraudulent letters. Be aware of mail claiming missed deliveries , account suspensions or security alerts. Always verify the authenticity of such communications before responding or taking action.

3. Be cautious of phishing attempts and use strong antivirus software: Scammers may use your compromised email or phone number to target you with phishing attacks . Be wary of messages asking for personal information or containing suspicious links. To protect yourself, ensure strong antivirus software is installed on all your devices. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4. Monitor your accounts: Given the scope of this breach, regular monitoring of your bank accounts, credit card statements and other financial accounts is critical. Look for unauthorized transactions or suspicious activity and immediately report any issues to your bank or credit card provider.

5. Recognize and report a Social Security scam: If your Social Security number is exposed, you could become a target for related scams. Official communication regarding Social Security issues usually comes via mail, not phone calls or emails. Learn more about spotting and reporting scams by visiting the Social Security Administration’s scam information page .

6. Invest in identity theft protection: Data breaches happen every day, and most never make the headlines, but with an identity theft protection service, you’ll be notified if and when you are affected. Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

MASSIVE SECURITY FLAW PUTS MOST POPULAR BROWSERS AT RISK ON MAC

Kurt's key takeaway

It’s surprising that a company of UnitedHealth’s scale failed to implement even basic cybersecurity measures when handling customer data. A breach affecting 190 million people – nearly half of the U.S. population – is staggering, leaving almost anyone at risk of becoming a target for hackers. While the company is still assessing the full extent of the breach, you can take precautions now by being cautious with any unknown links or unsolicited calls. Bad actors may use a variety of tactics to cause harm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think these companies are doing enough to protect your data, and is the government doing enough to catch those behind cyberattacks? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.