Trump, Clinton, tie in Google debate searches
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tied Hillary Clinton in Google debate searches during their fiery second debate Sunday.
Google Trends tweeted late Sunday that searches were split evenly between the candidates.
It's neck and neck: how searches split in the past hour #PresidentialDebate https://t.co/RJT2nnaqIs pic.twitter.com/LAqRN1VRHv— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 10, 2016
The top fact check question asked on Google about Trump was “What did Trump say about women?”
These are the top #factcheck questions asked on Google about @realDonaldTrump tonight. #PresidentialDebatehttps://t.co/RJT2nnaqIs pic.twitter.com/pvjhnCQpZh— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 10, 2016
The top fact check question asked on Google about Clinton was “What happened in Benghazi?”
These are the top #factcheck questions asked on Google about @HillaryClinton tonight. #PresidentialDebatehttps://t.co/RJT2nnaqIs pic.twitter.com/lsgFT4Akb6— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 10, 2016
Social media expert and President of JRM Comm Jason Mollica told FoxNews.com that more and more people are harnessing the search engine to find out about key topics in the election. "When it comes to Google trends, we are seeing a great number of individuals heading to the web to become more informed," he said. "The tie-in searches proves that many still want to know why Mr. Trump and Secretary Clinton are criticized from comments about women and what happened in Benghazi, respectively."
The debate at Washington University in St. Louis also made history as the most tweeted ever, with more than 17 million debate-related Tweets sent, according to Twitter Government.
Tonight's #debate was the most Tweeted ever, with more than 17 million debate-related Tweets sent.— Twitter (@twitter) October 10, 2016
Mollica said that that Twitter activity was undoubtedly fueled by the recently leaked 2005 video of Trump making lewd comments about women. "Viewers wanted to see and hear his further reaction to those statements and how Secretary Clinton would respond," said Mollica. "This debate had the makings of one that would see strong reactions. Twitter echoed that sentiment last night."
Similar to the first presidential debate, Trump dominated Twitter conversations during Sunday’s face off, accounting for 64 percent of the conversation on the social media site.
Final share of Twitter #debate conversation around the presidential candidates on stage:— Twitter Government (@gov) October 10, 2016
64% - @realDonaldTrump
36% - @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/jD338cX5Rr
Terrorism was the most tweeted policy issue during the debate, followed by foreign affairs, the economy, healthcare and guns.
Most-Tweeted policies during the #debate:— Twitter Government (@gov) October 10, 2016
1. Terrorism
2. Foreign affairs
3. The economy
4. Healthcare
5. Guns
However, there were more tweets about Trump’s treatment of women that any policy area, according to Twitter.
There were more Tweets about #debate discussion of @realDonaldTrump's treatment of women than regarding any area of policy.— Twitter Government (@gov) October 10, 2016
Clinton enjoyed more growth in Twitter followers during the debate, racking up 25,000 followers to Trump's 16,000.
Largest Twitter follower growth for candidates during the #debate:— Twitter Government (@gov) October 10, 2016
1. @HillaryClinton - 25k
2. @realDonaldTrump - 16k
The presidential debate was also a top trending topic on Facebook Monday.
