Tinder gets spiced up with 2-second looping videos

Striking out on Tinder these days? The dating app just introduced a new feature that can help you make your profile stand out.

Dubbed Tinder Loops, the feature lets you add two-second looping videos to your profile alongside still photos. After testing this feature in Canada and Sweden since April, Tinder is now rolling it out for iOS users in the US, Western Europe, and select countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Don't worry about having to delete any of your existing photos to make room for Loops on your profile. The update also delivers space for up to three additional profile photos or Loops, for a total of nine.

"That's right, you get two seconds of looping video to show more personality, which is the best way to get more right swipes," Tinder advised in a blog post. "You can be flirty, you can be fun, but no matter what, be you."

Tinder already rolled out this feature in Japan last month, and said users there with Loops on their profiles got almost 10 percent more right swipes, on average, than those without Loops.

To try it out, just tap the "Add Media" button and select a video from your phone. From there, you can trim and preview your loop before adding it to your profile.

"If you love roller skating let's see you killing it in the rink—forward and back, forward and back," Tinder wrote. "Pro tip: increase your video speed and you just went from slow skate to roller disco."

Meanwhile, Tinder last week announced it has beefed up encryption to keep users' activities safe from prying eyes. "Images transmitted between the Tinder app and servers are now fully encrypted," the company revealed.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.