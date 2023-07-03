How to stop your Apple Watch from reacting to your conversations

Is your Apple Watch constantly interrupting your conversations with its overactive Siri feature? With these easy-to-follow steps, you can regain control over Siri and prevent those pesky disturbances or embarrassing interruptions.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

We were inspired to write this how-to guide thanks to an email from one of our loyal readers, Allen from Ohio, who asked:

"How can you stop the Apple Watch from reacting to your conversation when you don’t say, ‘Hey Siri’?"

Good question, Allen, and I am here to help you with that. There's a good chance you said something which was close enough to "Hey Siri," so your watch thought you were talking to it. If you want to prevent your Apple Watch from reacting to your conversation, there are a few steps you can follow.

How to stop Siri from responding to "Hey Siri" or something that sounds similar to it

First, unlock your Apple Watch and select Settings

HOW TO TAKE AMAZING PHOTOS OF FIREWORKS ON YOUR PHONE

Then select "Siri" from the list of options

SHOULD I LEAVE MY VPN ON 24/7?

From there, you can disable the Listen for "Hey Siri" option by toggling it off, preventing your Apple Watch from automatically responding to the command.

YOUR CHATGPT ACCOUNT AND CONVERSATIONS COULD BE FOR SALE ON THE DARK WEB

How to disable "Wake on Wrist Raise" feature on Apple Watch

If you want to stop Siri from popping up on your Apple Watch when you raise your wrist, you can turn off the "Wake on Wrist Raise" feature.

First, open the Settings on your Apple Watch

CRIMEWARE SERVICES FOR CROOKS ARE FUELING THE SURGE OF CYBERCRIME

Then scroll down and select Display and Brightness

HYUNDAI'S NEW CAR MAKES PARALLEL PARKING A BREEZE

From there, you can toggle off the "Wake Screen on Wrist Raise" option to prevent Siri from accidentally activating.

MORE: 5 AMAZING SIRI HACKS YOU’LL WANT TO USE ALL THE TIME

How to disable "Tap to Speak" feature on Apple Watch

If you find that "Tap to Speak" is causing the issue, you can turn it off by opening the Settings

WHY THAT FREE WINDOWS DOWNLOAD COULD COST YOU MORE THAN YOU BARGAINED FOR

Scroll down and tap "Accessibility" from your Apple Watch

HOW TO ADJUST THE RESOLUTION OF YOUR PHONE VIDEO TO MAKE IT SUPER CRISP

From here, you can scroll down and toggle off the "Tap to Talk" option to prevent Siri from listening when you tap the screen

ANDROID USERS AT RISK AS BANKING TROJAN TARGETS MORE APPS

Lastly, be mindful of the language you use in conversations. Avoid using phrases or words that sound similar to "Hey Siri" to minimize false activations.

MORE: HOW TO TRACK SLEEP ON YOUR APPLE WATCH

How to Disable Siri on Your Apple Watch

This is one way to completely turn Siri off on your Apple Watch.

On your watch, go to Settings

Scroll down and tap Siri

Under "Ask Siri," there are three toggles : "Listen for ‘Hey Siri'" "Raise to Speak" "Press Digital Crown."

there are : "Listen for ‘Hey Siri'" "Raise to Speak" "Press Digital Crown." "Listen for ‘Hey Siri'"

"Raise to Speak"

"Press Digital Crown."

If you want to completely turn Siri off, toggle all three off and then tap "Turn Off Siri."

How to shut down Apple Watch

For extreme precaution during that important meeting or phone call, you can always turn off your watch entirely.

To do so, simply hold down the side button on your Apple Watch

WINDOWS 11 TIPS AND TRICKS YOU DIDN'T KNOW YOU NEEDED UNTIL NOW

Then a few options will appear, tap on the power button in the upper right-hand corner

URGENT IOS 16.5.1 IPHONE UPDATE: WHY YOU NEED TO TAKE ACTION NOW FOR YOUR SECURITY

Now swipe right to shut down your smartwatch

HOW TO SEND LARGE VIDEOS ON YOUR PHONE

To turn it back on - Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears (you might see a black screen for a short time first).

Kurt's key takeaways

So, there you have it – your Siri woes can finally take a backseat. By following these steps, you can reclaim the power over your Apple Watch and silence that overzealous Siri once and for all. Remember, technology is meant to enhance our lives, not gatecrash our conversations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you ever been misunderstood by your voice-activated tech devices? Share your thoughts and any additional tips you have for controlling Siri on your Apple Watch by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.