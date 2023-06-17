Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Google
Published

Map buried inside your phone reveals where you’ve been and photos you snapped there

Scary tracking feature reveals where you've been and photos you snapped there

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
close
Map buried inside your phone reveals where you have been and photos you snapped there Video

Map buried inside your phone reveals where you have been and photos you snapped there

Google photos helps to track the location of the photos you've taken.

Google, in its almighty big tech way of harvesting more of your privacy, has a hidden feature inside its photos and maps tools that looks like a weather map when accessed. Instead, the only storms you see are exactly where you've been, when you were there and the photos you captured in that spot. 

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER 

Yes, Google still tracks your every move with location data and more. In exchange, it makes some of the most sought-after mapping tools and photo-storage tools. What’s convenient and a novelty is also a very personal history of your life available to anyone who can get access to your phone or Google account. 

  • iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)
  • Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

If you don't want to be tracked and have all of your photos' location data mapped on Google, then follow these tips. 

How to check Google Photos settings (iPhone & Android

  • Launch Google Photos app
  • In the bottom bar, tap search
  • Under the Places section, you can see all the places associated with the photos you've taken
  • That's where you see Your map showing all the photos taken in a specific spot
Google photo app on your smartphone

Google Photos App can be used for Apple and Android phones (Google)

HOW TO DIGITIZE OLD PHOTOS AND SLIDES  

Can my photos be tracked through Google? 

The short answer is yes, Google can track all your data, even through the photos you take. Google's services and applications often request various permissions, such as access to your device's camera and photo library, in order to provide features and functionality. By granting these permissions, you enable Google to analyze and process the data within those photos, which can contribute to its data-collection efforts. However, this happens only when you have the Location Settings for your photos turned on. There is a way to turn this off. However, this will still show a location on your photos that only you can see. 

How to limit Google's tracking of your photos on your iPhone 

Open Google Photos 

Click the circular icon (with your image or initials in it) in the upper right-hand corner of the screen 

In the pop-up box, click Google Photos settings in the second-to-last row 

Click the Location row (seventh row down). On the next screen, you'll see two options: 

  • Photos with location - Click this row, and you'll see all the photos you currently have with location details
  • Location sources - Click this row, and it will show you how your photos get location data. Under location Services, you will see the following three options:
  • Camera settings - review whether your camera app adds location to photos (Tap it, and you will see detailed instructions in the app on how to adjust per setting)
  • Estimate missing locations - if you toggle this Off, it will prevent the use of landmarks, your location history and other sources to estimate where your photos were taken. 
  • View and manage estimated locations - If you click this row, you'll see all your photos with estimated locations. Here's how to enter a location or remove a location: 
Google photo locations

Map for photos (Google)

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR LOCATION FROM PHOTOS  

  • Click a photo
  • Click the three dots in the top right of the photo

Scroll down and note the "estimated location" under the photo 

Click the pencil icon at the end of the row, and click "Remove location."  Similarly, if for some reason you wanted to add a location to this photo, you could manually add it in this box where it says Enter location

How to limit Google's tracking of your photos on Android 

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer 

  • Open Google Photos
  • Click the circular icon (with your image or initials in it) in the upper right-hand corner of the screen
  • In the pop-up box, click Google Photos settings in the second-to-last row

Click the Location. On the next screen, you'll see two options: 

  • Photos with location - Click this row, and you'll see all the photos you currently have with location details
  • Location sources - Click this row, and it will show you how your photos get location data. Under location Services, you will see the following:
  • Estimate missing locations - if you toggle this Off, it will prevent the use of landmarks, your location history, and other sources to estimate where your photos were taken

View and manage estimated locations - If you click this row, you'll see all of your photos with estimated locations. Here's how to enter a location or remove a location:  

  • Click a photo
  • Click the three dots in the top right of the photo

AMAZON MAY SOON OFFER FREE WIRELESS PHONE SERVICE

Scroll down and note the "estimated location" under the photo 

Click the pencil icon at the end of the row and click "Remove location."  Similarly, if for some reason you wanted to add a location to this photo, you could manually add it in this box where it says Enter location  

Please note that you can only update or remove estimated locations. If the location of a photo or video was automatically added by your camera, you can't edit or remove it. 

However, moving forward, you can change a crucial setting so that your location is not on future photos. 

How to disable your location on photos on iPhone 

  • Go to Settings
  • Click on Privacy and security
  • Then tap on Location services 
  • Scroll down to Photos - then click Never
  • How to disable your location on photos on Android 
  • Settings may vary, depending on your Android phone's manufacturer
  • Select the Camera app
  • Tap the sprocket icon in the upper left
  • Scroll down, and toggle off Location tags (This will remove any location tags to your pictures so no one can see where they were taken)

It's important to realize that while you may want to be super-private if you do remove your location from future photos, you will not be able to search your photos by searching by city or state.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.  (Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

8 GREAT IPHONE ACCESSIBILITY TIPS TO MAKE LIFE EASIER

FOR MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER    

How to disable Google Photos location map feature 

On Mobile (iPhone & Android): 

Open Google Maps on your phone while signed into your Google account 

Click the icon in the upper right-hand corner 

Click Your timeline 

Click the 3 horizontal dots (iPhone) or 3 vertical dots (Android) in the upper right-hand corner 

Click Settings and Privacy 

Go to the 5th row down which says Location History.  Be sure to select that it is off.  If it is currently on, click the row, which will bring you to the next page, scroll down and click the "Turn off" button. 

You can also set an Auto Delete option where the location data will be automatically deleted from your view after a period of time you set. 

Google photo app locations on iPhones and Android

Google photo app locations (Google)

On a Desktop 

HOW TO ADD YOUR FAVROITE WEBSITE TO YOUR DEVICES HOME SCREEN

Open Google Maps on your desktop while signed into your Google account 

Click the icon in the upper right-hand corner > Manage your Google Account 

Click Data & Privacy 

Under History settings module in the center of the page, go to the Location History row, and click the row 

Be sure to Turn off location history 

You can also set an Auto Delete option where the location data will be automatically deleted from your view after a period of time you set. 

Kurt's key takeaways 

In a world where convenience and novelty come at the cost of personal privacy, Google's hidden weather map feature in Photos and Maps reveals a disturbing reality: every moment captured on your device becomes a detailed record of your life, accessible to anyone with access to your phone or Google account. To protect your privacy, follow these steps to limit Google's tracking of your photos and disable location services. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should Google and other big tech companies be required to ask you first before deep tracking of your life? We'd love to hear from you. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.Com/Contact 

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to CyberGuy.com/Newsletter 

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com.  All rights reserved. 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.