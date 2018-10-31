Satanic Temple claims Netflix show stole statue design, vows legal action

Happy Halloween – here's a lawsuit.

Lucien Greaves, cofounder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple, said the self-described religious organization is taking legal action regarding the new Netflix show "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" for what Greaves claims is copyright infringement.

NEIL ARMSTRONG MEMORABILIA GOES ON THE BLOCK

"Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction," Greaves wrote in a tweet.

Greaves followed that up with several tweets, defending The Satanic Temple's position.

Greaves is referring to the statue of Satan, which sits in the main hall of the school the lead character, Sabrina, attends. Greaves claims it is an exact copy of their deity, Baphomet.

Speaking with SF Gate, Greaves says The Satanic Temple does not want any monetary compensation, just for them to remove the prop from the show.

"I want them to take it out," he told the news outlet. "It looks like it's a CGI facsimile to begin with. I don't know how much work that takes, but I simply refuse to have our monument used in this way in perpetuity. I don't want our monument to be associated with this."

"It's distressing on the grounds that you have to worry about that association being made where people will see your monument and not know which preceded the other," he said, adding "and thinking that you arbitrarily decided to go with the Sabrina design for your Baphomet monument, which rather cheapens our central icon."

MYSTERIOUS CLOUD OVER MARS PUZZLES ONLOOKERS, INVITES CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Reviewers have enjoyed the show, which stars Kiernan Shipka. "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" has earned an 89 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 82 percent of the audience saying they enjoy it as well.

Earlier this year, Greaves said The Satanic Temple was considering suing Twitter for "religious discrimination" after a tweet appeared on the platform to burn down the Temple and was retweeted, including by former child actor Corey Feldman.

Fox News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia