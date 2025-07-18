AI robot performs gallbladder surgery autonomously

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robots trained by watching expert surgeons can now perform complex operations with little human help. This breakthrough is happening right now.

For the first time, an autonomous surgical robot completed a key phase of gallbladder removal on a lifelike patient. It worked independently and adapted in real time to unexpected challenges.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

NEW CAPSULE DEVICE LETS YOU CONTROL ROBOTS WITH YOUR ENTIRE BODY

How the autonomous surgical robot was trained using real surgery videos

Unlike previous surgical robots that followed rigid, pre-programmed instructions, the new system, named Surgical Robot Transformer-Hierarchy (SRT-H), was trained using hours of surgery videos. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University fed the robot visual data and captions describing each step of the procedure. This approach allowed SRT-H to learn the sequence and nuances of gallbladder surgery, including identifying ducts and arteries, placing clips and making precise cuts.

What sets SRT-H apart is its ability to respond to voice commands from the surgical team. For example, the robot can understand instructions like "grab the gallbladder head" or "move the left arm a bit to the left." This interactive feedback loop enables the robot to learn and self-correct, much like a surgical resident guided by a mentor.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Autonomous surgical robot adapts in real time like a human surgeon

During trials, SRT-H demonstrated remarkable adaptability. It performed the 17-step gallbladder removal process with 100% accuracy, even when researchers altered its starting position or changed the appearance of tissues using blood-like dyes. The robot's performance matched that of skilled human surgeons, handling unexpected scenarios with composure and precision.

"This advancement moves us from robots that can execute specific surgical tasks to robots that truly understand surgical procedures," said Axel Krieger, lead researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

Why autonomous surgical robots could transform the future of surgery

Traditional surgical robots have made procedures less invasive, but they still rely heavily on human control. The autonomous surgical robot represents a step forward by combining mechanical precision with the ability to adapt and make decisions in real time. This technology could one day lead to fully autonomous surgeries, potentially improving outcomes and expanding access to high-quality surgical care worldwide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

What’s next for autonomous surgical robots after gallbladder success?

The success of SRT-H in gallbladder surgery is just the beginning. Researchers plan to train the robot on a wider range of procedures and further enhance its capabilities. The ultimate goal is a robot that can perform entire surgeries autonomously, adapting to the unique anatomy and challenges of each patient.

What this means for you

If you've ever faced a long wait for surgery or worried about human error in the operating room, this breakthrough could directly affect your care. Autonomous surgical robots like SRT-H promise faster procedures, fewer complications and better access, especially in rural or underserved areas. With their ability to learn from real surgeries and adjust in real time, these robots could support overworked surgical teams and help reduce burnout.

For patients, that means more consistent outcomes and shorter recovery times. While fully autonomous surgery isn't available in U.S. hospitals just yet, the technology is moving fast. What happened in a research lab today could be part of your next hospital visit sooner than you think.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

The arrival of autonomous surgical robots is changing medicine fast. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time feedback, these robots are ready to transform the operating room. As this technology improves, the gap between human skill and robotic precision will continue to shrink. This shift promises a future where surgery is safer and more efficient than ever before.

If a robot can perform surgery with the skill of a top surgeon, would you trust an AI machine to operate on you or your loved ones? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.