'I refuse to be outsmarted by an inanimate object': Americans reveal true thoughts on AI

Americans in Texas and California told Fox News whether they felt artificial intelligence had a negative or positive impact on society.

"It's a great thing for society," Gopal, of Austin, told Fox News. "It makes … more people smarter, and then it makes organizations more efficient."

But Carlos, of Houston, wasn't so sure.

"It really just depends on how people are using it," he said. "It could be a helpful tool to some people in the right way, but taken out of context I feel it could be very bad for us."

Nearly half of all registered voters familiar with AI considered the technology a "bad thing," while 38% viewed it favorably, according to a Fox News Poll published Monday. Just over one-in-10 said it depends.

Gopal, whose job recently required him to work with artificial intelligence, said he believed AI could enhance human performance.

"Not everybody may be able to remember everything," he told Fox News. "Not everybody may be able to correlate everything."

"So, the computers provide that mechanism for servicing what a smart person will do," Gopal said.

Waukena, a Los Angeles resident, said she uses AI as a creative tool in her film class.

"I just ask it everything as well as looking for ideas because I'm in a screenwriting class," she told Fox News. "I use it now more rather than Google search."

More men than women were familiar with AI technology such as ChatGPT, sporting an 18-point gap, the Fox News Poll found. College graduates and younger voters were also more familiar with AI chatbots than voters who were over 45 or lacked a degree.

Steven, of Los Angeles, was concerned about AI job replacement.

"If we're leaving everything to robots and automation, it's gonna be interesting to see what that does for a lot of jobs," he told Fox News.

"There's some jobs that … should be updated and could be done faster if a computer's doing it," he said. "But what about small jobs that people need to make their paychecks?"

Joe, of San Antonio, seemed unbothered at the prospect.

"As my dad said, 'I refuse to be outsmarted by an inanimate object,'" he told Fox News. "I don't think it's ever gonna outsmart us."

Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research jointly conducted the poll between April 21 and April 24, and includes 1,004 nationwide voters with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Jon Michael Raasch reported from Los Angeles and Gabrielle Reyes from Austin. Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.