Real life bulletproof Iron Man flies using mini jet engines

A tech whizz has built a real-life Iron Man suit that can actually fly.

The contraption lifts off using a suite of mini jet engines that can blast wearers 15 feet above the ground.

To top it all off, the suit is bulletproof thanks to its 3D-printed titanium shell.

TV geek Adam Savage created the suit as part of his new show "Savage Builds."

Using four jets bolted to each arm, and one attached to his back, Savage described an “astounding experience.”

“I was just able to hover like 15 feet off the ground and actually directionalize and aim a little bit," Savage said.

"That last bit of just feeling the power, my arms locked rising above the ground – absolutely incomparable.

The jetpack used in the suit was built by Loughborough University and Gravity Industries, a startup run by Brit inventor Richard Browning.

An accomplished jetpack flyer, Richard flew the suit 15 feet above the ground.

He described the feeling of wearing as "like a wet suit".

The suit itself was made using a 3D printer and titanium.

High-speed video shows that it's so solid it can deflect a bullet fired right at the breastplate.

Savage, who is best known for carrying out hair-brained schemes on cult show, "Mythbusters," reckons Tony Stark himself would be proud of the invention.

“It sounds like hyperbole, but I swear… if Tony Stark was not fictional and he was building an Iron Man suit right now, this is precisely how he would do it and this is the exact technology he’d be using,” Savage told CNET.

"Savage Builds" is available for free in the U.S. on the Discovery Channel website.

There's no word yet on whether the show will air in the UK.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.