Protect your files and memories with simple spring cleaning tips

It happens without warning. Suddenly, access to your personal data gets interrupted by a simple hardware failure, a nasty virus, a cyberattack, a software glitch, accidental deletion or a human mistake. It's clearer than ever that our personal data is vulnerable.

My top recommendation for protecting your precious memories, critical documents and the mountains of personal data we accumulate is straightforward: utilize a personal drive for backups.

Choosing the right backup tools

Spring is traditionally a time for cleaning, and this should extend to digital hygiene as well. Each year, I undertake a thorough cleaning of my personal data, making sure to back up documents, family photos and other irreplaceable items. There's nothing quite like the peace of mind that comes from having a physical backup, which places control firmly in your hands, irrespective of whether you use a Mac, PC or even a Chromebook.

Recommended backup solutions

One of my favorite tools for this task is a WD portable drive , which offers 2 terabytes of storage. It easily connects to your device via SuperSpeed USB 3.0, ensuring quick and efficient data transfer, and is fully compatible with Chromebook. A reliable drive like this is a must-have; I use another similar WD model for my MacBook and PC.

Backup, unplug then store your portable drive in a secure place

In addition to regular ongoing backups either on the cloud or another drive, I use this WD drive that plugs into your Mac, PC or Chromebook as an extra copy of my important data that can be disconnected and kept in a safe place away from hackers and other threats.

What to backup: A digital checklist

When deciding what to back up from your computer, it's crucial to prioritize documents, files, and memories that are important and irreplaceable. Here's a comprehensive list to consider:

1. Personal documents: Include items like birth certificates, passports, social security cards, marriage certificates, wills and other legal documents that could be difficult or time-consuming to replace.

2. Financial records: This category should cover bank statements, tax returns, investment records and other financial documents that are essential for personal record-keeping and legal compliance.

3. Photos and videos: Family photos, vacation videos, special events like weddings or graduations and other personal memories that cannot be recreated.

4. Work and educational documents: If you use your computer for work or school, ensure you back up important projects, research papers, presentations and related correspondence.

5. Emails: Some emails might contain important information, agreements or attachments that you may need to refer back to. Consider backing up important emails or archiving them.

6. Contacts: A backup of your digital address book can save you a lot of trouble in case you lose access to your devices.

7. Music and media collections: For those who collect music, movies and books digitally, backing up these files ensures you don’t lose your collection.

8. Software and app data: Back up settings and data for apps that you use frequently, especially if they help manage your schedule, finances or health.

9. Website bookmarks: If you rely on bookmarks to navigate the internet efficiently, backing them up can save time if you need to restore or switch to a new device.

10. Game saves and profiles: If you're a gamer, backing up your game saves and profiles can prevent loss of progress in case of system failure.

11. Creative works: Include writings, artwork, design files, coding projects or any other personal or professional creative work.

Some additional steps to consider to keep your data safe

Adopt the 3-2-1 backup strategy: Ensure you maintain three copies of your data: the original, a backup on a different device and a third copy stored offsite or in the cloud. This approach offers robust protection against data loss.

Implement two-factor authentication (2FA): Enhance account security by enabling 2FA, requiring additional verification steps beyond just passwords, thereby reducing unauthorized access risks.

Regularly update and patch systems: Keep your operating systems and software up to date to address vulnerabilities that cyber threats might exploit.

Use strong antivirus software: Install a trusted antivirus software solution to guard against ransomware, viruses, and malicious attacks that can compromise your files. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices .

Update your passwords for better security: One of the most important steps in protecting your data is regularly updating your passwords to prevent unauthorized access. Here’s how to do it effectively:

Use a password manager — Instead of relying on memory, use a trusted password manager like to generate and store complex passwords.

— Instead of relying on memory, use a trusted like to generate and store complex passwords. Enable two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) — Add an extra layer of protection by requiring a secondary verification method, such as a one-time code via SMS or an authenticator app.

— Add an extra layer of protection by requiring a secondary verification method, such as a one-time code via SMS or an authenticator app. Create unique passwords — Avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts. Each password should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols.

— Avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts. Each password should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols. Check for compromised passwords — Use services with password breach detection . Some services i nclude a data breach scanner that checks if your stored passwords have been leaked and suggests updates.

— Use services with password breach detection Some services nclude a data breach scanner that checks if your stored passwords have been leaked and suggests updates. Change default router and device passwords — If you’re still using the default login credentials for your Wi-Fi router, smart home devices or online accounts, update them immediately to prevent security risks.

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here.

By updating passwords along with other spring-cleaning security measures, you significantly reduce the risk of cyber threats and unauthorized access to your sensitive data.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Taking a few minutes to protect your data and devices today can save you hours of frustration, heartache and financial loss tomorrow. Regular backups and trusted antivirus software work hand in hand to shield your digital life. Unplug your backup drive when finished and store it in a safe place — it’s a small step that makes a big difference.

What’s your ‘data disaster’ story, and what lessons did you learn about digital backups from it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

