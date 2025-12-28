Pornhub hit by massive user data leak exposing 200 million records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pornhub is dealing with fresh fallout after the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for a massive user data leak. The group says it stole 94GB of data tied to more than 200 million records and is now attempting to extort the company for a Bitcoin ransom.

According to reporting from BleepingComputer, the hackers say they will publish the data if their demands are not met. Pornhub has acknowledged the situation but maintains its core systems were not breached.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

DATA BREACH EXPOSES 400K BANK CUSTOMERS’ INFO

What data ShinyHunters claims to have stolen

ShinyHunters says the exposed data focuses on Pornhub Premium users. While no financial information was included, the dataset still contains highly sensitive activity details.

The group claims the stolen records include:

Email addresses

Activity type

Location

Video URLs and video names

Keywords linked to videos

Timestamps showing when the activity occurred

Activity logs reportedly show whether a user watched or downloaded a video or viewed a channel. Search histories are also included, which raises serious privacy concerns if the data is released publicly.

How Mixpanel is connected to the breach

The alleged breach appears linked to a separate November security incident involving Mixpanel, a data analytics vendor that previously worked with Pornhub. That earlier breach occurred after a smishing attack gave threat actors access to Mixpanel systems. However, Mixpanel says it does not believe Pornhub data came from that incident. The company stated it found no evidence that the data was taken during its November 2025 breach. Pornhub has also clarified that it stopped working with Mixpanel in 2021. That means the stolen data would be several years old. Reuters contacted some Pornhub customers to verify the claims. Those users confirmed the data tied to their accounts was accurate but outdated, which aligns with the Mixpanel timeline.

What Pornhub says was not exposed

Pornhub moved quickly to reassure users following the reports. In a security notice, the company said:

"This was not a breach of Pornhub Premium's systems. Passwords, payment details and financial information remain secure and were not exposed."

That distinction reduces the immediate risk of financial fraud. However, exposure of viewing habits and search activity still carries long-term privacy risks. We reached out to Pornhub for a comment, but did not hear back before our deadline.

Why ShinyHunters remains a serious threat

ShinyHunters has been linked to some of the most disruptive data breaches this year. The group relies heavily on social engineering tactics such as phishing and smishing to gain access to corporate systems. Once inside, the group typically steals large datasets and uses extortion threats to pressure companies into paying ransoms. This strategy has affected businesses and users worldwide.

PASSWORD MANAGER FINED AFTER MAJOR DATA BREACH

Pornhub warns Premium members about direct contact from hackers

Pornhub has updated its online statement to warn Premium members about possible direct contact from cybercriminals. In cases involving adult platforms, this type of outreach often escalates into sextortion attempts , where criminals threaten to expose private activity unless victims pay.

"We are aware that the individuals responsible for this incident have threatened to contact impacted Pornhub Premium users directly. You may therefore receive emails claiming they have your personal information. As a reminder, we will never ask for your password or payment information by email."

Pornhub remains one of the world's most visited adult video platforms. People can view content anonymously or create accounts to upload and interact with videos.

PETCO CONFIRMS MAJOR DATA BREACH INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA

Ways to stay safe after a data breach

Even if the data is several years old, users should take this opportunity to strengthen their digital security.

1) Change your passwords

Start by updating your Pornhub password. Next, change the password for any email or payment account linked to it. Using a password manager makes it easier to create and store strong, unique passwords.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager (see Cyberguy.com/Passwords) pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com

2) Stay alert for phishing attempts and install strong antivirus software

Data breaches often lead to follow-up scams. Be cautious of emails, texts or phone calls that reference Pornhub or account issues. Avoid clicking links, downloading attachments or sharing personal information unless you can verify the source. Installing a strong antivirus program adds another layer of defense against malicious links and downloads.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

3) Use a data removal service to limit future exposure

Data removal services work to remove your personal information from data broker websites that collect and sell details such as email addresses, locations and online identifiers. If leaked data from this breach is shared, resold or cross-referenced with broker databases, removing your information can make it much harder for scammers to connect it to you.

This step is especially important after high-profile breaches involving activity data. Shrinking what is publicly available about you reduces the risk of targeted phishing, impersonation and long-term privacy harm.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan

4) Consider identity theft protection

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information such as your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or used to open an account. Early warnings can help limit damage if your data surfaces. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com

5) Add extra privacy protection with a VPN

A VPN helps protect your browsing activity by masking your IP address and encrypting your internet traffic. That is especially relevant in breaches like this one, where exposed activity data may include location signals or usage patterns. While a VPN cannot erase past exposure, it reduces how much new information is visible going forward and makes it harder to link future activity back to you. Using a VPN consistently can also limit tracking across sites, which helps lower your overall digital footprint after a breach.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

The Pornhub massive data leak highlights how long stored user information can remain a risk. While passwords and payment details were not exposed, activity data can still be damaging if released. ShinyHunters has shown it is willing to apply pressure through public threats. As a result, you should stay vigilant and proactive about your online security.

Should companies be allowed to store years of user activity data once it is no longer needed? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com



Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.