Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH

No more missed alarms: How to crank up your iPhone’s alarm volume

Never oversleep again by adjusting these iPhone settings

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
Make your iPhone alarm louder so you don't oversleep Video

Make your iPhone alarm louder so you don't oversleep

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson walks through the steps to raise your iPhone alarm volume.

We’ve all been there — oversleeping because we didn’t hear our phone alarm. If your iPhone alarm volume seems too low, don’t worry. I’ll walk you through the steps to make it louder.

woman with iPhone

A woman holding an iPhone  (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to update your iPhone's software

Before adjusting alarm settings, ensure that your iPhone’s software is up to date. Follow these steps:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap on General
  • Select Software Update
  • If an update is available, tap Update Now 
  • Your iPhone will reboot to complete the latest iOS version

HOW TO UNLOCK SPECIAL FEATURES ON YOUR IPHONE TO IMPROVE VOICE SEARCH

steps to raise iPhone alarm volume

Steps to update your iPhone’s software (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

MORE: HOW TO HIDE APPS ON YOUR IPHONE TO KEEP THEM SECRET

How to adjust the alarm volume on an iPhone

Now, let’s focus on changing the alarm volume:

  • Open Settings
  • Scroll down and tap on Sounds & Haptics
  • Look for Ringtone and Alerts at the top
  • Adjust the volume slider as needed

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

steps to raise alarm volume on an iPhone

Steps to adjust the alarm volume on an iPhone (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

MORE: TRY OUT THESE 10 SIRI HIDDEN HACKS ON YOUR IPHONE TODAY 

Kurt's key takeaways

By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your iPhone alarm wakes you up promptly. Remember to update your software and customize your alarm volume to your preference.

In what ways do you think Apple could enhance the iPhone's alarm or notification system to serve your needs better? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com.  All rights reserved.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.