Nike partners with robotics company to create world's first motor-powered footwear system

Nike has taken a bold step into the future with Project Amplify, the world's first motor-powered footwear system made for people who love to move. Created with robotics partner Dephy, the design combines a carbon-plated running shoe with a motorized cuff and drive belt that add a gentle push to every stride.

Unlike performance tech built for pros, Project Amplify is designed for everyday movers such as runners, walkers and commuters. It helps anyone who wants to go a little faster and a little farther with less effort. Think of it like the running world's version of an e-bike. It makes movement simpler, smoother and more fun for everyone.

How Project Amplify works

At the center of Project Amplify is a small but powerful motor. It connects to a rechargeable cuff that wraps comfortably around your calf. The cuff links to a carbon plate inside the shoe. Together, they provide natural assistance with each step.

Testing in the Nike Sport Research Lab has been extensive. More than 400 athletes have taken over 2.4 million steps during trials. According to testers, the system makes uphill running feel like flat ground. Some even said it helped them go from a 12-minute mile to a 10-minute mile with less effort.

Because of this, Nike says Project Amplify isn't about competition. The company's focus is on making movement easier and more approachable for a wider range of people. Whether someone is new to running or wants to fit more walking into daily life, the technology is designed to offer gentle support without taking over the effort.

Innovation made accessible

Nike's VP of Emerging Sport and Innovation Michael Donaghu described the idea behind Project Amplify as this, "What if we could help athletes move faster and farther with less energy and a lot more fun?"

That question inspired years of research and collaboration between Nike and Dephy. Together, they combined robotics, biomechanics and motion algorithms to create a powered shoe that feels natural to wear.

Like e-bikes transformed cycling, Project Amplify could do the same for running and walking. It aims to help people stay active more often and enjoy movement in new ways. Through this approach, Nike is showing how innovation can make fitness more accessible to everyone.

What this means for you

Imagine finishing a run with energy to spare. Picture walking an extra mile without feeling tired. Project Amplify makes that possible. Its gentle mechanical assist feels like an extra set of calf muscles that supports your natural stride.

For casual runners, this means more miles with less strain. For commuters, it could make daily travel faster and more efficient. Overall, it gives you the power to enjoy movement again. The goal is not to do less. The goal is to get more from every step.

Kurt's key takeaways

With Project Amplify, Nike is blending art, science and sport to change how movement feels. This new technology aims to enhance natural motion rather than replace it. As testing moves forward, one thing is clear: Project Amplify could completely change how we think about running, walking and human performance.

If powered shoes could make running and walking easier, would you try them or stick with pure muscle power? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

