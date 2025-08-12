Skechers’ AirTag shoes let you track your kids’ steps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Skechers is stepping into the smart shoe game. Its latest kids' trainers include a hidden slot for an Apple AirTag, letting parents track their child's shoe location using Apple's Find My app. Priced at between $52 and $58, these sneakers aim to offer a modern mix of comfort and digital oversight. But while the tech feels reassuring, there's more to consider than just being able to spot your child's sneakers on a map.

How these trackable shoes work

Instead of baking in a GPS system, Skechers took a simpler route. The model, officially called Skechers GO RUN Elevate 2.0 - Find My Skechers, features a screw-secured compartment beneath the insole. That's where you can insert your own Apple AirTag . Once inside, the AirTag becomes invisible and unnoticeable to the child wearing the shoes. From there, all tracking happens through Apple's Find My app, which works on any iPhone. It updates the tag's location as long as it remains near an Apple device. Since AirTags were made to track objects like keys and bags, slipping one into a shoe was just a matter of time.

The pros: Clever design and smart functionality

Skechers designed these shoes with both practicality and peace of mind in mind. They feature an adaptive closure system with stretch laces and an adjustable instep strap, making it easy for kids to slip them on and off without help. Comfort isn't an afterthought either. Each pair includes a Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole with high-rebound cushioning, giving growing feet the support they need throughout the day. Plus, they're machine washable, which saves parents time and effort. The standout feature is the hidden AirTag-compatible compartment tucked beneath the heel of the insole. It comes with a screw-tight cover that keeps the tracker secure and discreet. There's no external AirTag branding, so the shoes look like any regular pair of Skechers. With a breathable mesh and synthetic upper, durable rubber outsole, and 1 1/4-inch heel height, the design delivers both style and function. They're available in sizes for boys and girls, and even without an AirTag, they work perfectly as everyday sneakers.

The cons: Tracking isn't foolproof

Still, parents should be aware: these are not GPS shoes with real-time, all-the-time tracking. AirTags rely on nearby Apple devices to update their location. If the tag moves out of range or its battery dies, the updates stop. Another issue? Anyone who has access to your Apple account can view the tag's location. While you can manage and revoke access in your iPhone settings, this means privacy depends on your own security habits. And yes, it's possible for someone to remove the battery and disable an AirTag in seconds. That means this shoe-tracking feature won't replace supervision; it's simply a backup.

What this means for you

If you're a parent looking for a low-cost way to track where your child's shoes are, this is a creative solution. It's less intrusive than giving them a phone and more flexible than a built-in GPS system. You control the tracker, you install the battery, and you decide who gets access. But don't confuse shoe tracking with child safety. These trainers can offer location updates, but they can't think, speak, or call for help. Think of them as one extra tool, not your only one.

Here's how to set up and use Apple AirTags to track items .

Kurt's key takeaways

Skechers' AirTag-ready shoes bring smart design to a simple parenting problem: knowing where your kid's shoes are. They're clever, budget-friendly, and discreet. But while they offer convenience and comfort, they don't offer total protection. As with any tech aimed at families, it's important to balance innovation with caution. The shoes give you more visibility, but not full security.

