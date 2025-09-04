Nike is now on Amazon: shop walking shoes, joggers, socks and shorts today

Nike is now available on Amazon, making it easier than ever to shop the brand’s most popular styles. From comfortable walking shoes to everyday joggers, shorts and socks, shoppers can find a wide range of Nike essentials all in one place.

This move puts one of the biggest names in sportswear right alongside other everyday shopping staples, offering shoppers more convenience and choice. Whether you’re updating your workout wardrobe or just looking for casual weekend wear, Nike’s Amazon storefront has something for just about everyone.

Nike crew length socks are a popular choice for a lot of folks. They’re long-lasting, classic white socks that fit just right. Plus, they come with Dri-FIT technology that helps wick away sweat when you’re out walking.

Original price: $80

Looking for the perfect walking shoes? These Nike Air Monarch IV shoes are a favorite Nike product. They’re made with real leather and are cushioned to cradle your foot. The Air-Sole unit helps you feel like you're walking on air, whether you’re walking along hiking trails, jogging or at work.

RUN, DON’T WALK: LAST-CHANCE DEALS ON MEN’S COMFORTABLE WALKING SHOES

Nike Dri-FIT shorts are sweat-wicking shorts that’ll keep you fresh as you move. The knit fabric is comfortable, but paired with the Dri-FIT technology and vents at the hem, you won’t sweat through them. They’re designed for training, so they’re lightweight shorts with an adjustable elastic waistband.

These Nike men’s fleece sweatpants are the perfect companion for just about any activity. They’re professional enough to wear while you’re running errands, but comfortable enough to work out or just relax in. The fit is relaxed throughout the seat and thighs, while the hem is designed to rest over your shoes.

Original price: $37

The Nike heritage backpack is one you’ll want to take everywhere. The spacious main compartment is great for when you’re traveling, while the 15-inch laptop sleeve also makes it ideal for students or professionals. There are also two zippered pockets for your keys, wallet and other belongings. Padded shoulder straps keep you comfortable while you’re wearing your pack.

GET THIS FITNESS GEAR THAT’S ACTUALLY COMFORTABLE TO WORKOUT IN

Whether you’re golfing, going for a walk or just getting some sun on your back porch, stay comfortable with a Nike golf cap. You can choose between three colors: black, green and blue. The moisture-wicking material keeps sweat out of your eyes and the low profile blocks out the sun.

Original price: $29.98

Prepare for winter now with a Nike Pro hyperwarm hood. Nike’s Therma-FIT technology controls your body heat, keeping you warm even in the coldest of conditions. You can choose to wear the hood just around your ears, or cover your face during icy days. The flat seams are comfortable against your skin and the lightweight, stretchy fabric moves with you.

Nike club fleece mid-rise joggers are cozy and soft, perfect for everyday wear. The cuffed bottoms help show off your shoes and give you a more secure fit. The standard fit is consistent and fits a variety of body types.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Runners and walkers will find a lot to love about the Nike women’s Revolution 8 running shoes. The foam midsole provides a soft, cushioned run while the outsole has built-in flex grooves that also cushion your feet as you run. The mesh upper is breathable, allowing air flow to keep your feet cool.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.