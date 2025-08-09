Affordable 3D-printed bionic arm uses muscle signals to move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bionic arms used to cost more than a new car. Today, that's no longer the case. Unlimited Tomorrow is making 3D-printed prosthetics available for under $8,000 and doing it without sacrificing quality, comfort or functionality. Easton LaChappelle founded the company in 2014 at the age of 18.

His simple goal was to give more people access to advanced prosthetics that actually fit their lives. Today, the company's flagship product, TrueLimb, is helping adults and children around the world regain mobility and confidence.

How TrueLimb sets itself apart from other bionic arms

TrueLimb is a full-arm prosthetic solution designed to feel more like an extension of the body than a mechanical device. Each arm is personalized to match the user's opposing limb, down to fingertip size and skin tone. A wide range of color options are available, including natural shades, jet black and metallic silver.

Instead of relying on standard sizes, TrueLimb is custom-built using a remote 3D scanning system. This digital process eliminates the need for in-person fittings and allows for precise, individualized design. The socket is breathable, adjustable and crafted for all-day wear. A built-in BOA dial lets users fine-tune the fit with ease. At just 1.0 to 1.5 pounds from socket to fingertip, the prosthetic remains lightweight and comfortable.

Smart sensors power intuitive, muscle-based control

TrueLimb features TrueSense technology, which includes over 30 topographical sensors embedded within the socket. These sensors detect subtle muscle movements on the residual limb, delivering accurate and responsive control, even when the limb is covered or sweating.

While often referred to as "mind-controlled," TrueLimb does not read brain signals directly. Instead, it uses advanced sensors to pick up electrical activity from muscles in the residual limb. These signals reflect the user’s intended movements, allowing the prosthetic to respond in real time, creating a seamless, intuitive experience that feels like second nature.

The system adapts automatically by identifying the most active myo sites, deactivating less useful sensors and fine-tuning responsiveness based on the user's signal strength. This ensures consistent performance, even if muscle activity changes over time.

The prosthetic includes six intuitive grip patterns to support a wide range of daily activities. Independent finger joints allow the hand to wrap around objects naturally, offering both strength and flexibility. The device is precise enough to handle delicate tasks, such as lifting an egg without cracking it.

Feel touch again with haptic feedback technology

Beyond movement, TrueLimb gives the user back a sense of touch. Gentle vibrations provide feedback when the prosthetic hand makes contact with objects. This helps users operate the device without always needing to look down, making actions more fluid and natural. The thumb is manually opposable, giving the user better control over grip force and object handling. Whether opening a bottle or holding a pen, the motion feels smooth and confident.

Built for daily life with durable, lightweight materials

TrueLimb is made with PA12 nylon, a highly durable material used in industrial-grade applications. The entire arm is built to withstand daily life. It's splash-resistant, heat-resistant, stain-resistant and tough enough to handle impact or abrasion. Thanks to its rubberized palm and coated fingertips, the hand maintains a firm grip on smooth or slippery surfaces. And with bionic strength, it can lift objects up to 15 pounds with ease.

Fast charging and multi-day battery life

Power won't hold the user back. TrueLimb uses a USB-C charger, the same kind used for most phones and laptops, so no special adapter is needed. A high-capacity 5600mAh battery provides multi-day life, giving freedom to move without frequent recharges. The device also receives over-the-air software updates, so performance improves over time without needing to return the device. Behind the scenes, analytics tools help optimize each arm's performance based on how it's being used.

How TrueLimb is designed and delivered from home

One of the most innovative parts of the TrueLimb process is how it reaches users. Everything happens remotely. Users receive a 3D scanner in the mail to capture the shape of their limb. The data goes directly to the Unlimited Tomorrow team, which builds the prosthetic in-house. This approach eliminates middlemen and dramatically speeds up delivery. Users typically receive their completed prosthetic within weeks.

What this means for you

If you or a loved one needs a prosthetic arm, this technology changes everything. You no longer need to wait months, file insurance claims or attend repeated fittings. With TrueLimb, you get a high-tech, customized solution faster and at a lower cost. You also gain full control and comfort. The sensors respond to your muscle signals without any lag. The arm fits your body, looks natural and feels like part of you.

Kurt's key takeaways

Unlimited Tomorrow is revolutionizing prosthetics with TrueLimb. This device combines 3D printing, smart sensors and remote support to deliver a user-friendly solution. It's lightweight, strong, affordable and customizable. Most importantly, it brings freedom and functionality back to people who need it. TrueLimb proves that cutting-edge technology can be both personal and practical.

