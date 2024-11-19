New Tech Platforms Help Legal Immigrants

It’s no secret that America’s immigration policy is in desperate need of a high-tech overhaul. Most online immigration tools so far have been rudimentary, and that’s often left legal immigrants complaining of long wait times, contradictory instructions, and a web presence that doesn't help with things like green card renewal or family petitions. Now President-Elect Trump is promising a big deportation push when he comes into office for his second term, and it’s more important than ever for immigrants to have their paperwork in order.

"Immigration, legal immigration should be efficient and accessible and affordable for everyone," says Yasaman Soroori, the co-founder and CEO of Consulta, a new A.I.-powered platform offering high-tech solutions for those immigration issues. It’s thought to be the first online platform dedicated specifically to helping legal immigrants navigate America’s complicated immigration landscape. Their goal is simple; integrating tech with personalized support, hoping to bring order and affordability to a complex and costly process.

And Soroori says their intake protocol is much more simple and cost-effective than going to see an immigration attorney. "Once the user finds us on our website and goes to the platform," she explains, "they are able to select the service that pertains to them, answer a simplified questionnaire, upload the necessary documents, we’ll even take care of the passport pictures for them. And that's it."

As the immigration debate heats up, Consulta is getting more visibility; it has a number of high-profile backers, including the founder of Venmo. Right now, services include renewing green cards, petitions for family visas, and help with citizenship. It’s all part of using A.I. to deliver a more streamlined immigration experience.

"We always talk about the negativity about immigration, but we don't focus on the legal immigrants that are in this country," says Soroori. "And we wanted to offer them the most stress free, affordable option in order for more people to pursue it."