Lowering your electric bill could be floating in the ocean

What if the answer to cleaner energy was right out on the waves? A new green energy system is set to change how we capture clean power, and it all starts with the ocean. French startup Seaturns has designed technology that taps into the natural motion of the sea. Their water pendulum turbines are built to last, require little maintenance, and turn rolling waves into electricity. Unlike other renewable options, ocean waves offer a steady, often predictable source of power.

How renewable wave energy works using a water pendulum system

Here's how the water pendulum wave converter works. These large, yellow, floating cylinders pitch back and forth with each passing wave. Inside, the motion causes a column of water to swing like a pendulum, compressing air between two chambers and driving a turbine that generates electricity. This constant back-and-forth movement happens entirely within the hull, protecting components from corrosive saltwater and turbulent seas.

Unlike older wave converters that rely on exposed mechanical parts, Seaturns' design is simple, reliable, and self-contained. Backed by organizations such as Bpifrance, Horizon Europe, and marine research institute Ifremer, the project has drawn support from across France's public and private sectors.

Renewable wave energy turbine passes open-sea testing

Seaturns recently completed 18 months of successful offshore testing using a prototype built near Brest, France. Built at quarter-scale, the test demonstrated the system's durability and energy efficiency under harsh marine conditions. This confirms the power-producing concept as a promising alternative to traditional energy technologies.

Historically, ocean power projects have struggled due to their complexity, cost, and vulnerability to damage. Seaturns' design addresses these weaknesses head-on. A water pendulum is driven by the horizontal motion of wave surges, allowing it to function efficiently even in shallower waters where wave height is limited. This enables performance in shallower depths, bringing the system closer to shore. Its compact size, modular construction, and simplified deployment process make it attractive for coastal cities, offshore industries, and island communities alike.

And unlike wind or solar power, which can fluctuate with weather and daylight, wave converters can generate energy more consistently, though typically at lower output levels, even when skies are cloudy or winds are still.

Low-maintenance renewable wave energy designed to last

Wave energy offers enormous untapped potential. According to some estimates, global oceans could theoretically produce more than 2 terawatts of renewable electricity using wave technology. That's enough to power a significant portion of national grids, potentially up to a third of the United States' energy demand, if fully harnessed, though real-world output would depend on many local and technical factors. Harnessing even part of Alaska's extensive coastline could significantly reduce fossil fuel reliance in remote communities.

Recent academic studies have highlighted the promise of pendulum-based wave energy converters. Their ability to deliver direct mechanical-to-electrical conversion, combined with structural simplicity, makes them a viable path forward for clean ocean power.

Kurt's key takeaways

Some people point out that wave energy still has its hurdles, like dealing with inconsistent wave patterns and currently lower power output compared to wind or solar farms. Even so, the Seaturns system could be a real breakthrough. Its tough design, simple upkeep, and environmental benefits make it a strong contender for future energy grids. As we keep searching for reliable and sustainable power, wave energy is starting to stand out. Now, the big question is whether creative ideas like water pendulums can help make wave power a key player in the global shift to clean energy.

