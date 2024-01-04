Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH

How an AI robot smashed human world record in Labyrinth, a classic marble maze game

From zero to hero in no time flat

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
AI takes on humans in physical challenges Video

AI takes on humans in physical challenges

Researchers have developed an AI robot that can take on physical tasks.

You’ve probably heard of AI winning against humans in games like chess and GO that require intellect. That’s impressive but not shocking.

AI is good at crunching numbers and finding patterns.

But what about physical skills? That’s something humans are supposed to be better at, right? Well, not anymore.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

AI ROBOT 1

CyberRunner AI robot (ETH Zurich)

An AI labyrinth maze champion emerges

Researchers at ETH Zurich have created an AI robot with the task of learning how to play the popular wooden labyrinth maze game. The goal of the game is simple, using two knobs, you have to steer a marble ball from a start to an endpoint without it falling into the holes across the board. But if you’ve ever played it, you know it’s actually easier said than done. The scientific explanation behind its difficulty is that it requires acute motor skills, spatial reasoning abilities — and a lot of practice.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

AI ROBOT 2

CyberRunner AI robot (ETH Zurich)

MORE: HOW THIS ROBOT HELPS YOU PROTECT AND CONNECT YOUR HOME

Meet the new robot champion

The robot, named CyberRunner, is equipped with two motors (its hands), a camera (its eyes), and a computer (its brain), allowing it to play the game just like a person would. Much like a human, CyberRunner learns through experience by leveraging recent advances in model-based reinforcement learning, which enables the AI to make decisions and choose potential successful behaviors by predicting the outcomes of different courses of action.

AI Robot 3

CyberRunner AI robot (ETH Zurich)

While playing the game, CyberRunner makes observations of the labyrinth and receives rewards based on its performance. It keeps a memory of the collected experience, or as we humans call it, "practice," which the algorithm uses to learn how the system behaves.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Based on this knowledge, it’s able to recognize the most promising behaviors. As a result, the robot’s use of the two motors continuously improves, and CyberRunner keeps getting better while the algorithm runs every time it plays.

AI Robot 4

Diagram of CyberRunner AI robot learning and acting (ETH Zurich)

MORE: HUMANOID ROBOTS ARE NOW DOING THE WORK OF HUMANS IN A SPANX WAREHOUSE

The triumph of the robot in breaking the human record

The robot received 6.06 hours of practice. Impressively, it beat the previous world record set by Lars Göran Danielsson, who set a time of 15.41 seconds in 2022. CyberRunner completed the game in 14.48 seconds — faster by over 6% compared to the human record holder.

CyberRunner AI robot’s winning time (ETH Zurich)

During the learning process, the researchers say the robot discovered shortcuts and found ways to cheat — a behavior that they are studying as an innate human trait. Therefore, the researchers had to step in and instruct CyberRunner not to skip parts of the maze.

A view of the ball trajectory through the labyrinth by CyberRunner AI robot (ETH Zurich)

MORE: THE NEXT GENERATION OF TESLA'S HUMANOID ROBOT MAKES ITS DEBUT

What can be learned from CyberRunner?

Researchers Thomas Bi and Raffaello D’Andrea are making available the robotic system's hardware and software open-source so that others can benefit and learn from their breakthrough in AI skill acquisition. They want to spur other scientists and engineers to use their experiment as an opportunity to conduct their own research. For those interested, their research paper is available here.

Kurt's key takeaways

CyberRunner's victory marks a significant milestone in the field of artificial intelligence, demonstrating that AI can now outperform humans not only in tasks that involve information processing but also in physical skill games. The project's open-source approach ensures that the benefits of this achievement are accessible to a wider audience, paving the way for further innovations in real-world machine learning and AI. As we witness AI breaking new ground, the line between human and machine capabilities continues to blur.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Does the fact that the line between human and machine capabilities amaze you or scare you? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Ideas for using those holiday gift cards:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.