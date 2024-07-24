Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Waymo’s robotaxi launches citywide in San Francisco

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Artificial intelligence gives us reasons to be both 'excited and worried': Ethan Mollick Video

UPenn Wharton School Associate Professor Ethan Mollick weighs in on the Biden White House's new guidelines for artificial intelligence in the workplace on 'Fox News Live.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Robots take the wheel as San Francisco opens streets to driverless taxis

- FTC probes AI-powered ‘surveillance pricing’ at Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, McKinsey and others

- US Air Force’s XQ-67A drone thinks, flies, acts on its own

driverless taxi 1

Waymo autonomous vehicle  (Waymo)

DRIVERLESS TAXIS ARRIVE: The future of urban transportation is here, and it's taking the form of sleek, autonomous vehicles traveling through city streets. Across the United States, self-driving car companies are racing to revolutionize how we move, promising safer roads, reduced traffic and a new era of mobility. But it's in San Francisco that this future is suddenly now a reality for thousands.

'SHADOWY ECOSYSTEM': The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday announced that it launched a probe of eight companies that offer "surveillance pricing" tools that use artificial intelligence and other technology to analyze consumer data to help set price targets for products and services.

air force drone 1

US Air Force’s XQ-67A drone (AFRL)

AI IN THE SKY: The U.S. Air Force has just unveiled a new aircraft that's turning heads and raising eyebrows across the globe.

ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE: Developed by Maine-based entrepreneur Josh Fox, Survue is an innovative device that looks to address the limitations of existing bicycle radar systems. While conventional systems primarily focus on the speed of approaching vehicles, Survue takes a more holistic approach by considering multiple factors to assess potential risks.

AI bicycle safety device could warn of dangerous car collision

AI-based bicycle safety device (Survue) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

