Fox News AI Newsletter: Waymo’s robotaxi launches citywide in San Francisco

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Robots take the wheel as San Francisco opens streets to driverless taxis

- FTC probes AI-powered ‘surveillance pricing’ at Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, McKinsey and others

- US Air Force’s XQ-67A drone thinks, flies, acts on its own

DRIVERLESS TAXIS ARRIVE: The future of urban transportation is here, and it's taking the form of sleek, autonomous vehicles traveling through city streets. Across the United States, self-driving car companies are racing to revolutionize how we move, promising safer roads, reduced traffic and a new era of mobility. But it's in San Francisco that this future is suddenly now a reality for thousands.

'SHADOWY ECOSYSTEM': The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday announced that it launched a probe of eight companies that offer "surveillance pricing" tools that use artificial intelligence and other technology to analyze consumer data to help set price targets for products and services.

AI IN THE SKY: The U.S. Air Force has just unveiled a new aircraft that's turning heads and raising eyebrows across the globe.

ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE: Developed by Maine-based entrepreneur Josh Fox, Survue is an innovative device that looks to address the limitations of existing bicycle radar systems. While conventional systems primarily focus on the speed of approaching vehicles, Survue takes a more holistic approach by considering multiple factors to assess potential risks.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.