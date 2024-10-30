Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Medical advice from a chatbot?

By Fox News Staff
Published
‘The Five’: Elon Musk predicts jobs will become 'kinda like a hobby' Video

‘The Five’: Elon Musk predicts jobs will become 'kinda like a hobby'

‘The Five’ co-hosts discus Elon Musk’s prediction that jobs will become like a ‘hobby’ as AI progresses.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk wants people to submit their medical scans to Grok, his AI chatbot

- Would you buy art from the world’s first humanoid robot artist?

- Robert Downey Jr. won't let AI recreate his likeness in Hollywood

Grok Elon split

Hundred dollar bills with the words "Job Hunting." (Getty Images)

'FUTURE OF MEDICINE': Elon Musk is urging people to submit their medical scans to Grok for analysis, but doctors advise using caution when relying on artificial intelligence for health care insights.

AI ART FOR SALE: Ai-Da, the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, has produced a striking portrait of computing pioneer Alan Turing that will go under the hammer this month.

Robert Downey Jr. at Comic Con in 2012 wearing an Iron Man hand

Actor Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the "Iron Man 3" panel with Marvel Studios during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 14, 2012, in San Diego, California.  (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

IRON MAN'S FIGHT: Robert Downey Jr. might be devoid of iron, but he's sure got some steel. The Academy Award-winning actor, 59, is speaking out about rapid technological advancements and how he plans to fight back if his name and likeness are manipulated by artificial intelligence.

DR CHATBOT?: ServeTheHome chief analyst Patrick Kennedy has the latest on the xAI Colossus Data Center on 'The Claman Countdown.'

AI sign

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona. (JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.