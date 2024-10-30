Fox News AI Newsletter: Medical advice from a chatbot?

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Elon Musk wants people to submit their medical scans to Grok, his AI chatbot
- Would you buy art from the world’s first humanoid robot artist?
- Robert Downey Jr. won't let AI recreate his likeness in Hollywood
'FUTURE OF MEDICINE': Elon Musk is urging people to submit their medical scans to Grok for analysis, but doctors advise using caution when relying on artificial intelligence for health care insights.
AI ART FOR SALE: Ai-Da, the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, has produced a striking portrait of computing pioneer Alan Turing that will go under the hammer this month.
IRON MAN'S FIGHT: Robert Downey Jr. might be devoid of iron, but he's sure got some steel. The Academy Award-winning actor, 59, is speaking out about rapid technological advancements and how he plans to fight back if his name and likeness are manipulated by artificial intelligence.
DR CHATBOT?: ServeTheHome chief analyst Patrick Kennedy has the latest on the xAI Colossus Data Center on 'The Claman Countdown.'
