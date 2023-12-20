Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Machine intelligence replicates without humans

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
AI gives birth to AI: Scientists say tech can now replicate without humans Video

AI gives birth to AI: Scientists say tech can now replicate without humans

A group of scientists from across the U.S. claim to have created the first artificial intelligence capable of generating AI without human supervision.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

AI GIVES BIRTH TO AI: Scientists say machine intelligence now capable of replicating without humans. Continue reading…

'LANDMARK YEAR': 6 of the biggest AI innovations of 2023. Continue reading…

AI letters

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken on June 23, 2023.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

TECH AIDING CLIENTS: How AI can brush the dust off the old wealth management industry. Continue reading…

AI GONE AWRY: FTC bans Rite Aid's AI facial recognition over lack of consumer protections. Continue reading… 

Jack Black holding microphone on stage

Jack Black is seen at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

FEELING ‘PEACH’-Y: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ star shares optimism about AI. Continue reading… 

AI ARMS RACE: Top Republican warns US rivals are advancing in AI, quantum computing. Continue reading…

SURVIVAL RISK: Pope Francis warns about AI exploited by 'technocratic systems'. Continue reading…

Pope Francis file photo

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, on Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

BREAKING NEWS: First AI-generated news anchors will report for duty on the new Channel 1 next year. Continue reading…

DRUG FLUBS: ChatGPT spreads inaccuracies about medications, study has found. Continue reading…

WHAT TO WATCH: AI predictions for 2024. Continue reading…
 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.