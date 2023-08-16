Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Influencer's admission about 'cheating' boyfriend

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Why this influencer cloned her boyfriend's voice to prank her audience Video

Why this influencer cloned her boyfriend's voice to prank her audience

Influencer who used AI to dupe internet into thinking she caught her boyfriend cheating reveals she was inspired to do the skit because of real artificial voice scams.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

TOP STORIES

BIG ADMISSION: Influencer who deep-faked her boyfriend's voice to catch him cheating tells the full story. Continue reading…

Mia Dio TikTok Prank screengrabs

Dio used voicemails left by her boyfriend Billy to recreate his voice using AI software.  (Mia Dio)

OPTING IN: As AI shows up in doctors' offices, most patients are giving permission. Continue reading…

AI PRIORITIES: House Dem warns artificial intelligence could be a tool of 'digital colonialism' without 'inclusivity' guardrails. Continue reading… 

MISTAKEN IDENTITY: AI led to 8-month pregnant woman's wrongful arrest, lawsuit alleges. Continue reading… 

Patricia Woodruff, 32, was eight months pregnant when she was arrested by Detroit police for a violent carjacking based on faulty AI facial recognition. The case against her was dropped a month after her arrest.  (Federal Court Documents)

WHERE THE MONEY IS: How you can make $900,000 working with AI. Continue reading…

TECH AND FAITH: OPINION: What the Bible can teach Christians about how to navigate AI. Continue reading…

CALLED OUT: Zoom backpedals on using calls for artificial intelligence training. Continue reading…

'IMPORTANT STEP': New AI tech aims to detect the origin of cancers for optimal treatments. Continue reading…

POTENTIAL LIFE-SAVER: Wearable device with AI could allow for at-home breast cancer screenings: ‘Accessible and personalized.' Continue reading…

Ultrasound scanner

(MIT)

SUPPORTING ROLE: Background actors fear being taken ‘advantage of’ by AI, as union and studio negotiations continue to stall. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.