Fox News AI Newsletter: Emily Blunt's AI admission

- Emily Blunt admits new technology is ‘something we’re all nervous about’
- AI expert: ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner
- State Department wants China, Russia to declare that AI won't control nuclear weapons, only humans
‘HUGE CONCERNS’: Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling hope audiences will continue to appreciate the people who make movies happen behind the scenes as artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate the industry.
BEST CHATGPT PROMPTS: You’ve probably noticed the new AI search bar in all the Meta apps, including Facebook and Instagram. It won’t be long before all your most-used apps and services integrate chatbots.
STANDING VIGILANT: A State Department official is pushing Thursday for China and Russia to declare that only humans – and not artificial intelligence – will make decisions on deploying nuclear weapons.
SUPERHUMAN POWER: Imagine stepping into the wilderness, not just as an adventurer, but as a superhuman explorer. That’s exactly what the X1 all-terrain exoskeleton offers.
