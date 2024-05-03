Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Emily Blunt's AI admission

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Emily Blunt smiling close up on the red carpet

Emily Blunt at the premiere of "The Fall Guy" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Emily Blunt admits new technology is ‘something we’re all nervous about’
- AI expert: ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner
- State Department wants China, Russia to declare that AI won't control nuclear weapons, only humans

‘HUGE CONCERNS’: Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling hope audiences will continue to appreciate the people who make movies happen behind the scenes as artificial intelligence continues to infiltrate the industry.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt posing together

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

BEST CHATGPT PROMPTS: You’ve probably noticed the new AI search bar in all the Meta apps, including Facebook and Instagram. It won’t be long before all your most-used apps and services integrate chatbots.

The ChatGPT logo on a laptop

ChatGPT has been known to have glitches — including giving false information in some situations.  (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

STANDING VIGILANT: A State Department official is pushing Thursday for China and Russia to declare that only humans – and not artificial intelligence – will make decisions on deploying nuclear weapons

SUPERHUMAN POWER: Imagine stepping into the wilderness, not just as an adventurer, but as a superhuman explorer. That’s exactly what the X1 all-terrain exoskeleton offers.

Man running in excoskeleton

X1 exoskeleton  (Dnsys)

