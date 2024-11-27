Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Amazon's $4B bet on an AI startup

Fox News Staff
'Left and woke': Americans blast bias in AI chatbots, but some still find new tech useful Video

'Left and woke': Americans blast bias in AI chatbots, but some still find new tech useful

Many people in Nashville say they don't trust artificial intelligence chatbots to give them unbiased information amid the backlash Google faces over its Gemini program.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Amazon invests $4B in AI startup rival to OpenAI

- Free travel planner? Use AI for your next trip

- Stanford prof accused of using AI to fake testimony in Minnesota case against conservative YouTuber

Business chat with AI

Businessman chatting through chatbot Online customer service with chat bots for support. automatic command Artificial intelligence and CRM automation software technology

AI INVESTMENT: Anthropic announced Friday that the company is receiving a $4 billion investment from Amazon to help advance the startup's efforts to develop artificial intelligence systems.

artificial intelligence language model

Microsoft Bing Chat and ChatGPT AI chat applications are seen on a mobile device in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, on July 21, 2023.  (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SMART PLANNING: Here are a few ways to turn AI into your travel agent. There’s a whole industry of paid sites; however, this list of AI sites are free to use to plan your next trip.

IN HOT WATER: A Stanford University "misinformation expert" has been accused of using artificial intelligence to craft testimony later used by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a politically-charged case.

Split image of phone, Stanford

A Stanford professor is accused of using an AI language model to write an expert declaration. (Getty Images)

