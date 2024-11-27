Fox News AI Newsletter: Amazon's $4B bet on an AI startup

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Amazon invests $4B in AI startup rival to OpenAI

- Free travel planner? Use AI for your next trip

- Stanford prof accused of using AI to fake testimony in Minnesota case against conservative YouTuber

AI INVESTMENT: Anthropic announced Friday that the company is receiving a $4 billion investment from Amazon to help advance the startup's efforts to develop artificial intelligence systems.

SMART PLANNING: Here are a few ways to turn AI into your travel agent. There’s a whole industry of paid sites; however, this list of AI sites are free to use to plan your next trip.

IN HOT WATER: A Stanford University "misinformation expert" has been accused of using artificial intelligence to craft testimony later used by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a politically-charged case.

