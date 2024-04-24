Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: AI predicts your politics with single photo

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
AI political study

The study used AI to predict people's political orientation based on images of expressionless faces.  (American Psychologist)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI can predict political orientations from blank faces – and researchers fear 'serious' privacy challenges
- Google to provide AI to military for disaster response
- AI could predict whether cancer treatments will work, experts say: ‘A natural progression’

BLANK SPACE: Researchers are warning that facial recognition technologies are "more threatening than previously thought" and pose "serious challenges to privacy" after a study found that artificial intelligence can be successful in predicting a person’s political orientation based on images of expressionless faces. 

Split image of former President Trump and President Biden

Former President Donald Trump and President Biden are seen in a split image. (Getty Images)

DISASTER RESPONSE: An artificial intelligence venture backed by Google is partnering with the military to use AI in responding to natural disasters.

'NATURAL PROGRESSION': A chemotherapy alternative called immunotherapy is showing promise in treating cancer — and a new artificial intelligence tool could help ensure that patients have the best possible experience.

Immunotherapy split

(iStock)

GOOGLE AI MOVES: Google announced on Thursday that it will consolidate a pair of its internal teams that are focused on building artificial intelligence models.

COUNTERING SCAMS: Unfortunately, scammers are using artificial intelligence to mimic the voices of people, potentially turning these fake voices into things like kidnapping scams. This particular scam seems to be rare, but it’s happening.

SCAMMER

An illustration of a scammer. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)


 

This article was written by Fox News staff.