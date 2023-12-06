Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: How AI could saves lives at the beach

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Huntington Beach

FILE: Beach goers make their way to the beach as they cross Pacific Coast Highway in downtown Huntington Beach during the US Open of Surfing on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Huntington Beach.  (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

LET IT RIP: Artificial Intelligence could soon make going to the beach a lot safer. Continue reading…

AI INFRINGEMENT? Authors sue OpenAI claiming ChatGPT infringed their copyrights. Continue reading…

Medical illustration of a brain with stroke symptoms

Medical illustration of a brain with stroke symptoms (iStock)

AI HEALTH CARE: How artificial intelligence is changing treatment for stroke victims. Continue reading… 

NOT A WASTE: AI startup aims to revolutionize waste management by helping sort garbage. Continue reading…

Close up of Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott attends the "Napoleon" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 16, 2023, in London.  (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘TECHNICAL’ BOMB: Legendary Hollywood director worries about AI impact. Continue reading…

AI REGULATION: Experts weigh in on strengths, weaknesses of Biden's AI order. Continue reading… 

BOOSTER SHOT: China looks to AI for military. economic boost, but priority is to lead the 'revolution'. Continue reading…

A WILD RIDE: Highlighting ChatGPT's meteoric rise one year after its debut. Continue reading…

artificial intelligence language model

Microsoft Bing Chat and ChatGPT AI chat applications are seen on a mobile device in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, on July 21, 2023.  (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ON THE ROAD : Artificial Intelligence drives the trucking industry. Continue reading…

FAKE WINES: Wine drinkers may soon get help to sniff out fraudulent products. Continue reading…
 

