'Fortnite' partners with the NFL to bring team jerseys, gliders, more

"Fortnite" gamers will be able to represent their favorite NFL teams as they face off in online combat.

Video game developer Epic Games and the NFL announced Monday that team outfits would be available for purchase from the Battle Royale Item Shop starting Friday at 7 p.m. ET. You'll also be able to add a number to the outfit you pick.

“We see the popularity of 'Fortnite' every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game,” Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer at the NFL, said in a press release. “This partnership represents a great opportunity for millions of NFL fans who are 'Fortnite' players to express their fandom inside the game while at the same time exposing our brand to countless others.”

'Fortnite' will also have NFL-themed gliders, emotes and resource harvesting tools. Gamers will also have the chance to choose a 'Fortnite' jersey and a referee uniform.

“We have so many football fans at Epic and we know a lot of the game's fans share that same enthusiasm,” Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, said in the release. “Allowing our players to represent their favorite teams in the game was too cool of an opportunity for us to pass up, and we couldn't be happier with how they turned out!”

'Fortnite' previously added branded outfits to the game’s shop, but it’s the first time it has developed a partnership of this kind with other companies, according to Engadget.

Gamers will be able to buy the items using V-bucks, an in-game currency. 'Fortnite' boasts 125 million players around the world.