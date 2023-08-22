Controversial new AI app allows you to text with Jesus – and Satan

It's not every day that the spiritual realm intersects with smartphone tech. But in the era of chatbots and AI, even the biblical figures aren't immune. Welcome to the world of "Text With Jesus," where you're just a tap away from a conversation with the holy – and, for a price, the not-so-holy.

Deepening faith through 'Text With Jesus'

For those longing for a more personal connection to their faith, this app might be the digital salvation they're seeking. Designed with devoted Christians in mind, "Text With Jesus" promises interaction with figures like Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Peter and Matthew. This app wears its spirituality on its screen, guiding you through its queries with responses mined from the depths of the Bible's rich text.

Conversations go beyond tradition in the app

There's a certain audacity in allowing you to go beyond the traditional interactions one might expect. Although the full range of figures and unlimited messaging are only available to premium subscribers, the app is free to download and use on all eligible devices. By shelling out just $2.99/month, you can embark on a journey through some of the Bible's more intricate dialogues, like Adam and Eve's narrative or the dawn of humanity.

The devil is in the details: The app's most controversial feature

The app's most controversial feature: conversations with Satan himself. Expectations can be deceiving, especially in the world of AI. Satan, historically the symbol of temptation and deceit, dons a surprisingly mellow avatar in this app. Users anticipating fiery dialogues or cunning deceptions might be left scratching their heads. Instead, the Prince of Darkness champions love, respect and understanding — values synonymous with biblical virtues.

As if to ensure a modern flavor, each devilish interaction ends with a "smiling face with horns" emoji. It's an odd mix of solemnity and sass, which will undoubtedly spark reactions from traditionalists and tech enthusiasts alike. Now, whether it's a deliberate attempt to challenge perceptions or just a programming oversight remains a topic for debate.

However, it's important to note that interaction with Satan is turned off by default and must be manually enabled by you if you choose to engage with this figure. The app points out that, "the portrayal is rooted in Christian teachings, and users have full control over their engagement with all figures within the app."

Navigating the digital faith frontier

Beyond its novelty, "Text With Jesus" opens up a dialogue on the evolving nature of faith in our increasingly digital world. For some, it might offer solace in moments of solitude, providing scripture-based advice at the touch of a button. For others, it may serve as a curious exploration into how technology can shape, transform or even distort ancient teachings.

"Our app is a tool for exploration, education, and engagement with biblical narratives, and it is not intended to replace or mimic direct communication with divine entities, which is a deeply personal aspect of one's faith," the app creators say on their website. "The AI-powered app does not claim to provide actual divine insights or possess any form of divine consciousness, but simply uses its language model to generate responses based on a wide corpus of biblical and religious texts."

With this in mind, "Text With Jesus" might be the forerunner in a digital faith movement, a beacon lighting the way for a new kind of spiritual exploration. The amalgamation of centuries-old teachings and modern tech poses fascinating queries about the evolution of faith in a digitized age.

Where can I find the "Text With Jesus" app?

iPhone,iPad, Mac: 4.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Currently, the app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You will need a device running iOS or iPad OS 16 or later or macOS 13 (Ventura) or later. Make sure to update your device to the latest version of iOS or macOS. For specific instructions on how to upgrade your Apple device, follow these steps. The app is working to expand to Android and the web in the future.

Are your conversations stored privately?

You know I am always looking out for your privacy. In this case, the company says the app does store your conversations on their servers to provide the service, but they claim they do not share your conversations with any third parties. They state that your conversations are stored securely and privately.

Ultimately, according to the company, you retain the right to delete all your stored personal data directly from the app at any time to maintain control over your information.

Where tech and spirituality converge

If "Text With Jesus" is any indication, the convergence of technology and spirituality is only in its infancy.

The future might see virtual reality church services, AI-generated sermons tailored to individual beliefs, or augmented reality Bible studies offering immersive experiences of ancient stories.

As this melding continues, it's vital to tread carefully, ensuring that the core tenets of faith are preserved amidst the dazzle of technology.

Kurt's key takeaways

The rise of "Text With Jesus" heralds a new chapter in the annals of faith—one where scripture meets software.

As we navigate this brave new world of digital spirituality, one must wonder: Can tradition and tech coexist harmoniously, each enriching the other? What do you think? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

