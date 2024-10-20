Can you be tracked when using a VPN?

A virtual private network, otherwise known as a VPN, is a tool for browsing the internet privately. Users might choose to do this for security reasons or to access certain websites that might not be available in their current location.

Some VPN users might want to know whether or not they can be tracked when using a VPN. This may be because they are concerned about their privacy and want to ensure that their online activities remain confidential. Others might worry about potential legal issues or want to avoid targeted advertising. In any case, understanding the capabilities and limitations of a VPN can help you make informed decisions about your online security and privacy.

What is a VPN used for?

A VPN work by encrypting the connection between your device and the VPN server, ensuring that no one can access your data as it travels between the two computers. This simple setup has important consequences for online privacy and security. Because of this capability, VPNs are useful for many things and, when used properly, can protect you from being tracked in several ways:

1) Websites can’t track you using your real IP address. Your IP address is a unique number assigned to your device by your internet service provider (ISP) whenever you connect to the internet. It acts as your "online address," and websites can use it to identify your location and track your activity. However, a VPN masks your real IP address, showing websites the VPN server's IP address instead.

2) Your internet service provider can’t track what you do on the internet. Since the VPN encrypts your internet traffic, your ISP can’t see the details of your browsing activity, only that you’re connected to a VPN.

3) Your government can’t track what you do on the internet via your internet service provider. By using a VPN, your browsing activity is shielded from being monitored by government agencies through your ISP.

4) P2P peers can’t track you by your IP address. When engaging in peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing, others on the network can usually see your IP address. With a VPN, your real IP address remains hidden, protecting your identity and location.

Why would someone not want to be tracked?

People may not want to be tracked and would, therefore, use a VPN for several reasons:

Privacy concerns: Many users want to maintain their privacy online and prevent organizations, including websites, ISPs and governments, from monitoring their activities.

Prevent government surveillance: To elaborate on governments, in some regions, governments monitor online activities, which can lead to concerns about freedom and personal security.

Bypass censorship: To go off of the above, users in countries with heavy internet censorship use VPNs to access restricted content without being monitored.

Avoid targeted advertising: Tracking often leads to targeted ads based on browsing history, which many find invasive.

General security: People may want to go the extra mile to protect their sensitive information from being accessed by malicious entities.

Can you be tracked with a VPN?

Using a VPN prevents the most simple and intrusive ways of being tracked by hiding your real IP address. However, there are specific situations where VPNs might not provide complete anonymity:

Website tracking: Websites can track users using cookies, fingerprinting, HTTP E-Tags, web storage and browser history sniffing, which VPNs can't prevent. Cookies, in particular, are small pieces of data stored on your device that can track your behavior across sessions. However, you can continue visiting a website without accepting their cookies, limiting the amount of tracking. Always review the website’s GDPR statement and privacy policies before accepting cookies to better understand how your data might be used.

: Your VPN provider knows your real IP address, resolves your DNS queries and can see which websites you visit. Choosing a reputable VPN service that doesn’t keep logs is essential to avoid unintentional tracking. Targeted attacks: VPNs can't always protect against targeted attacks from sophisticated entities, like government agencies using advanced surveillance techniques.

How to ensure you're not tracked with your VPN

Whether you're looking to not be tracked or you want to use a VPN for another reason, you'll want to make sure your VPN provider has your best interests in mind. To maximize your privacy while using a VPN:

1) Use trusted VPN providers: Choose VPN services with strong privacy policies and no-log practices, preferably audited by external firms.

2) Avoid logging into services: When using a VPN, avoid logging into services that can link your activity back to you.

3) Use secure browsers: Opt for browsers that respect privacy and have built-in features to reduce tracking.

4) Update personal security: Regularly update software and use strong, unique passwords to enhance overall security. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

By following these steps, you can significantly reduce the chances of being tracked online, even when using a VPN.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Kurt's key takeaways

Using a VPN can significantly enhance your online privacy and security by encrypting your data and hiding your real IP address. This can help you avoid tracking by websites, ISPs, governments and even P2P peers. However, it's important to remember that VPNs are not a silver bullet for online anonymity. Website tracking techniques, VPN provider logs and targeted attacks can still compromise your privacy. To maximize your privacy, choose a trusted VPN provider with a strong no-log policy, avoid logging into services that can link back to you, use secure browsers and keep your software and passwords up to date. By taking these additional steps, you can better protect your online activities from prying eyes.

