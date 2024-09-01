Beware of this Social Security scam by crooks trying to trick you

If there is something you can count on, it is that there seems to be a new scam every day. While we’ve covered different types of Social Security scams over the years, Jeanne from Hackensack, New Jersey, forwarded a new one to share with you.

"I received this email (displayed below) yesterday. I did not open the attachment. I hovered my mouse over the name of the Sender and immediately saw it as a lie."

This vigilant approach by Jeanne demonstrates the importance of being cautious and skeptical when dealing with unsolicited emails, especially those claiming to be from official sources.

What type of scam is this?

A phishing scam is when a person or group pretends to be an established organization, such as a governmental agency, financial institution or legitimate company. The scammer uses what looks like a legitimate email address and usually attaches what looks like an official invoice or letter.

They usually approach with a sense of urgency. In this instance, her Social Security number was compromised. The desired outcome is to get you to open the attachment, which can download a virus or malware onto your device or reach out to them to get your personal information, in this case, over the phone. Luckily, Jeanne knew better, did not open the attachment and reported it to the governmental agency being impersonated.

What to do if you receive one of these scam emails?

Now that you know what types of emails to be wary of, what should you do when you receive them? Below are several methods to protect yourself.

1) Flag the email

Mark the email as junk or spam so your email service provider will learn to flag such emails. This should also make it harder to open the attachments accidentally.

2) Don’t open any attachments or links

Jeanne smartly did not open the attached letter. She hovered her cursor over the attachment and saw it was suspicious. Remember, opening attachments or links from a scammer can download viruses or malware to your device. It can also take you to another website that can glean more of your personal information or release viruses or malware.

3) Do not respond to the email or reach out to these scammers over the phone or any other method

This will simply validate that they have an actual victim to harass further. Additionally, if you do call them with the number they provided, they can connect your email address to the phone number you use to call them.

4) Go directly to the source

If there was indeed a problem with your Social Security number or account, you can go to the official Social Security Administration website . You can even visit them in person to validate your account standing.

8 ways to prevent phishing scammers from reaching you

Preventing yourself from being a target of a scam can save you loads of anxiety and trouble. Below are 8 ways to prevent yourself from being a victim in the first place.

1) Verify or sign up for a Social Security account

Whether you already have an account or not, regularly verifying your Social Security account is crucial. For those who haven’t, visit the official Social Security Administration website to create one. Since only one account can be registered per Social Security number, securing yours prevents others from fraudulently claiming it. If you already have an account, ensure it’s linked to a secure email that you check often and review your account statements to spot any discrepancies. This proactive approach helps safeguard your personal information and alerts you to any unauthorized activity.

2) Use two-factor authentication

Always enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your online accounts. 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring two or more verification methods. It’s not just a password; it could be a code sent to your phone, a fingerprint or a facial scan. This makes it much harder for scammers to gain unauthorized access.

3) Keep software and systems updated

Cybercriminals often exploit vulnerabilities in outdated software. Regularly updating your operating system, antivirus software and other applications can protect you from these threats. You can also set your devices to update automatically so you don’t have to remember to do it manually.

4) Secure your personal information

Be cautious about sharing personal information online. Think twice before entering sensitive details on websites, especially if you’re unsure they’re legitimate. Use privacy settings on social media to control who can see your information and be wary of unsolicited requests for your personal data.

5) Have strong antivirus software

If you have strong antivirus software installed on your device, it can protect you when you receive these types of scam emails or accidentally open the attachment or click a link. The best way to protect yourself from clicking malicious links that install malware that may get access to your private information is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices. This can also alert you of any phishing emails or ransomware scams. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

6) Invest in personal data removal services

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods of obtaining personal information. They often scour the web for publicly available data, piecing together details from various sources to create targeted phishing attacks . These personalized scams can be alarmingly convincing, making it crucial to limit the amount of personal information accessible online.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Remove your personal data from the internet with my top picks here.

7) Use an identity theft protection service

Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white-glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft.

8) Directly reach out to the real organizations for verification

Just like Jeanne did, contact the government agency, financial institution or company directly using contact information from their official websites. Ensure that you never use any contact details provided in unsolicited communications, as these can be falsified by scammers to mislead you and become a potential victim.

By incorporating these strategies, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of phishing scams. Stay vigilant and proactive in protecting your personal information.

Kurt’s key takeaways

When it comes to protecting yourself from scammers, you can never be too prepared. Let's face it: These fraudsters are getting craftier by the day. They're like those pesky weeds in your garden; just when you think you've got them all, a new one pops up. But don't let that get you down. With the tips we've covered, you're now armed and ready to spot these scams from a mile away. Stay skeptical of those fishy emails, and when in doubt, reach out to the real organizations directly. And hey, if you ever feel overwhelmed, just think of Jeanne from Hackensack. She didn't fall for the scam and neither will you. You've got this.

