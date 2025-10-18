NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just helping students with homework. A new survey from the Center for Democracy and Technology found that nearly one in five high school students in the United States say they or someone they know has used AI to have a romantic relationship. The results shocked researchers and raised big questions about how deeply AI tools are affecting young minds. The report, which surveyed 1,000 students, 1,000 parents and 800 teachers, reveals how AI has quietly become a companion in students' personal lives.

When AI becomes a "friend"

Nearly half of the students said they use AI to talk about emotions, friendships or mental health. Many admit they feel more comfortable opening up to a chatbot than to a parent or friend. Even more alarming, two-thirds of parents said they have no idea how their kids are using AI. Experts warn that while AI can simulate empathy, it has no real understanding or care. According to researchers, students need to remember that they are not actually talking to a person. They are interacting with a programmed tool that has clear limitations and cannot truly understand human emotions.

AI in schools: Help or harm?

AI tools are everywhere in schools. About 85% of teachers and students said they used AI during the last school year. While schools introduce AI to boost learning, this exposure may have a downside. Students who use AI more often in class are also more likely to turn to it for emotional or personal reasons. Teachers and parents are worried that regular chatbot use could weaken important skills such as communication, empathy and critical thinking.

When chatbots cross the line

Some AI systems meant to help can actually cause harm. Therapists have warned that chatbots sometimes break their own safety rules and give dangerous advice to teens in distress. Some have been caught encouraging self-harm, giving diet tips for eating disorders or pretending to be romantic partners. The CDT survey also revealed that 36% of students heard about AI-created deepfakes of classmates. Some involved fake explicit photos used for bullying or revenge. This new wave of harassment shows how fast technology can spiral out of control.

Tips for parents to keep their kids safe

It's hard to keep up with AI, but there are ways to stay informed and protect your child.

Start the conversation early

Ask your teen how they use AI. Keep it calm and curious, not confrontational.

Set clear boundaries

Talk about what's appropriate to share online and explain that AI chatbots cannot keep secrets or replace human relationships.

Use parental tools wisely

Many devices and apps now include AI activity tracking and chat history settings. Learn how to use them.

Encourage real connections

Promote offline activities, social events and family time to help teens build stronger emotional ties in the real world.

Stay informed

Follow trusted sources like CyberGuy.com or your local school district's tech guidelines to understand how AI is being used in classrooms.

What this means for you

If you're a parent or teacher, awareness is key. AI literacy should go beyond typing prompts. Kids need to learn emotional awareness and online safety too. Encourage honest discussions about how these tools work and where they fall short. Remind students that while AI can sound friendly, it's not a real companion. It's a programmed system that mirrors what people type into it.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI is transforming how teens learn, talk and even form relationships. What started as a study tool has turned into an emotional outlet for many. The lesson here is balance. Technology can teach and entertain, but human connection still matters most. Parents, educators and tech companies all share the responsibility of helping kids see AI for what it is: a tool, not a friend.

Would you feel comfortable if your teen turned to an AI chatbot for emotional support or even love? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

