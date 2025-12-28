700Credit data breach exposes SSNs of 5.8M consumers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Data breaches tied to financial services companies are no longer rare, but they still hit harder when Social Security numbers are involved. In the latest incident, U.S.-based fintech company 700Credit has confirmed that the personal data of more than 5.8 million people was exposed. The breach did not originate from a direct compromise of 700Credit's internal network, which makes it more concerning. It began with a third-party integration partner and quietly snowballed over several months before it was detected. By the time the issue was contained, hackers had managed to steal a significant amount of sensitive consumer data.

What went wrong at 700Credit

The company says the breach traces back to July, when a threat actor compromised one of its third-party integration partners, as reported by Bleeping Computer. During that intrusion, the attacker discovered an exposed API that could be used to access customer information linked to 700Credit's dealership clients. The integration partner failed to inform 700Credit about the compromise, allowing the access to continue unnoticed.

Suspicious activity was only detected on October 25, when 700Credit flagged unusual behavior on its systems and launched an internal investigation. The company says it brought in third-party computer forensic specialists to assess the scope of the incident and determine what data had been affected.

According to the company's findings, certain records within its web application were copied without authorization. These records are related to customers of auto dealerships that use 700Credit's services. Managing Director Ken Hill later confirmed that roughly 20% of the consumer data accessible through the affected system was stolen between May and October.

What data was exposed and why it matters

While 700Credit has not published an exhaustive list of every data field involved, the company has confirmed that highly sensitive personal information was exposed. This includes Social Security numbers, which significantly raises the risk of identity theft and financial fraud. When SSNs are compromised, the impact is long-term. You cannot simply change them like a password.

The company has published a dedicated page on its website outlining the breach and the types of information impacted. As part of its response, 700Credit is offering affected individuals 12 months of free identity protection and credit monitoring through TransUnion. You have a 90-day window to enroll in this service after receiving the notification.

Notably, audio streaming platform SoundCloud and adult video sharing platform Pornhub also suffered data breaches tied to third-party vendors. There is no indication that the same vendor was involved in all three incidents, but the cases highlight how risky third-party access can be when vendors handle sensitive consumer data.

CyberGuy reached out to 700Credit for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

6 steps you can take to stay safe after a data breach

When breaches like this happen, the damage is not always immediate. Your data can sit in underground markets for months before it is abused. That is why it helps to lock things down early. Here are six practical steps you can take.

1) Use strong antivirus software

A good antivirus helps block malicious downloads, phishing links and spyware that often follow large data leaks. Attackers know your details are exposed and may try to target you directly with malware-based scams.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

2) Switch to a password manager

If you are still reusing passwords, this is the time to stop. A password manager helps you generate strong, unique passwords for every service and keeps them stored securely. If one site is breached, the rest of your accounts stay protected.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager (see Cyberguy.com ) pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com.

3) Enable two-factor authentication everywhere

Turn on 2FA for email, banking, social media and cloud accounts. Even if someone has your password, they cannot log in without the second factor. App-based authenticators are more secure than SMS, where possible.

4) Sign up for identity theft and credit monitoring

Monitoring services alert you when new accounts, loans or credit checks appear in your name. Early alerts give you a chance to act before serious financial damage is done.

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com.

5) Consider a personal data removal service

Your phone number, address and other details are often already scattered across data broker sites. Data removal services help reduce your digital footprint, making it harder for attackers to profile and target you after a breach.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

6) Freeze your credit if SSNs are exposed

If your Social Security number is involved, a credit freeze is one of the strongest defenses. It prevents new credit accounts from being opened without your approval and can be lifted temporarily when needed.

Kurt's key takeaway

Third-party APIs and integrations are essential for modern digital services, but they also expand the attack surface. When third-party partners fail to disclose breaches quickly, the downstream impact can be massive, as this case shows. If you receive a notification from 700Credit, take it seriously. Enroll in the credit monitoring service, review your credit reports, and consider locking them down. Even if no fraud has occurred yet, breaches involving SSNs often lead to delayed abuse months or even years later.

