6 top tips for stress-free holiday travel

It’s almost Christmas, and many of us are excited to celebrate with our family and friends.

However, traveling during the holidays can also be challenging and frustrating, especially with the high demand and the winter weather.

That’s why you need to be prepared and savvy about your travel options.

If you're planning to visit family or friends in a different city or state this year, be sure you're prepared for the chaos that will likely ensue. Here are CyberGuy's top 6 tips for traveling this holiday season.

Top 6 tips for this year's holiday travel

1. Use a VPN to protect your privacy

Whether you're logging onto Wi-Fi at an airport, a hotel or somewhere else while you're away from home, your privacy and information are at high risk if you're not using a VPN. A virtual private network helps encrypt your data so hackers sharing these public Wi-Fi networks can't access it as easily. Unless you're at home on your own safe Wi-Fi network, you can't be sure that you're on a secure network, so make sure you're browsing with a VPN and have antivirus software set up.

You can use a VPN with some online banks while traveling ( click here for more on that ), and we've rated our top ones for the year over here .

2. Get the latest travel accessories

From the travel tech to stay connected no matter where you are to the must-have, coziest gifts to make those long trips easier, we've gathered the best travel gear right here .

Some of my personal favorites include the best Travel Dual USB Charger, which is this Anker 36W dual USB-C charger. Plus, these compression sac sets will change your packing game completely and make it a breeze for the whole family. Get all of our top travel gear here.

3. Convert currency right on your smartphone

If you're traveling internationally, don't worry about the stress of having to mentally convert different currencies. You may want to check the price of something before purchasing it abroad, but you're not sure how much it costs in USD. Instead of looking up the conversion rate and figuring it out yourself, use your phone's camera or a simple app to get all of your currency conversions right on the spot.

iPhone currency converter

If you've updated your iPhone to iOS 17 (which you should! find our how-to update here ), you now have a Live Text feature in the camera. That means if you open your iPhone camera and point it at any text or number, it can read it live. Use this feature for currency conversion by opening your camera app and pointing it at the price tag. Once the camera sees the numbers, tap the live text key, which looks like a square with three horizontal lines in it:

Then, on the bottom left, you'll see a box pop up that contains the number — tap that, and you'll see a conversion right there.

Android currency converter

If you're traveling with an Android device and want to stay up-to-date with the latest currency conversions, download the Google app. It's available for free on the Google Play Stores and has lots of tricks your regular browsers don't. Just open the Google app, type "Convert [insert the price of what you're converting here] to USD" and the number will pop up automatically based on the current global market.

4. Be ready to rebook a flight if you're delayed or canceled

Have you ever wondered how certain people always seem to be able to rebook a canceled or delayed flight way more easily than you? You, too, can also be a travel tech geek and never miss that next flight again. We've gathered our top 4 tips, including apps and insider information, so you can always be ready in a pinch if your travel plans go awry.

5. Set up a personal hotspot wherever you go

The world has become more remote-work friendly, but there are also times when you need to browse the web in a more remote area. If you're traveling somewhere off the grid and want to stay in touch with your family and friends, you'll want to follow our tips for setting up a hotspot in all sorts of locations. You may be able to set up a hotspot through your phone carrier or turn your phone into a hotspot itself. Either way, be sure you never get disconnected again!

6. Download offline maps for your destination

Before you embark on your holiday travel, especially if you’re going to an unfamiliar city or region, make sure to download offline maps for the area using apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps. This will allow you to navigate even if you don’t have a stable internet connection. Offline maps are a lifesaver when you’re exploring a new place, and they can help you find your way around, locate nearby attractions and avoid getting lost.

If you have an iPhone with iOS 17, you can use the Offline Maps feature to download maps ahead of time and use them even when you’re off the grid. You can also manage your downloaded maps, and drop pins to save specific spots.

Downloading offline maps can save you from using costly data while roaming, making your travel experience more convenient and budget-friendly. So, be sure to download the maps you’ll need ahead of time and have them ready on your device before you hit the road or take off on your flight.

Kurt's key takeaways

Traveling during the holidays can be a wonderful experience, but it can also be stressful and unpredictable. That’s why you need to be prepared and savvy about your travel options. By following these top 6 tips, you can make your holiday travel easier, safer and more enjoyable. Remember, the holidays are a time to celebrate and have fun, not to worry and stress.

