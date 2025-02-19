$20K foldable tiny home in a box you can set up in just 1 hour

Boxabl’s Baby Box is transforming the tiny home movement with its innovative, foldable design. This ultra-compact home offers a fully functional, climate-controlled living space that can be set up by one person in just 60 minutes, no tools required.

A compact design with big features

Although small, the Baby Box is thoughtfully designed to maximize functionality. The living area features a multipurpose "SLS" sofa that easily converts into a bed, offering both comfort and practicality.

The kitchen is equipped with a countertop induction stove, a compact refrigerator, a deep sink and USB outlets for charging small electronics.

The bathroom includes a marine-style toilet with a foot-operated flush system, a glass-enclosed shower with a skylight for added sunlight, and ventilation to maintain comfort. To ensure year-round livability, the Baby Box comes with a ductless mini-split system that provides heating and cooling.

Portable and easy to set up

The Baby Box is designed for mobility and ease of installation. When folded for transport, it measures just 6 feet 6 inches wide and 14 feet 9 inches long, making it compact enough to be towed by most SUVs or trucks. Once unfolded, it more than doubles in width, creating a spacious interior measuring 14 feet 9 inches long, 14 feet 1 inch wide and 9 feet 3 inches high. Setting up the Baby Box is remarkably simple; its walls, floor and roof unfold and clasp together seamlessly without requiring any tools or expertise.

Built for off-grid living

For those looking to embrace off-grid living or reside in remote areas, the Baby Box is well-equipped to meet these needs. It includes dual batteries to power lighting and water pumps and features water tanks with capacities for black water, gray water and fresh water. The unit is also compatible with solar power systems and can run on a generator for complete energy independence. These features make it an excellent choice for adventurers or anyone seeking self-sufficient living arrangements.

Who will love this tiny house?

The Baby Box is perfect for minimalists who want an affordable housing solution without sacrificing functionality or comfort. It’s also ideal for remote workers or adventurers who need a portable home base that can be set up quickly and easily.

Additionally, its mobility and rapid installation make it an excellent option for emergency housing or disaster relief situations. For those accustomed to studio apartment living, the Baby Box offers privacy without compromising on essential amenities.

Price of the Baby Box

The Baby Box, priced at an introductory $19,999 (set to rise to $30,000), provides an affordable and convenient housing option for those seeking a minimalist or off-grid lifestyle.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Baby Box by Boxabl is a great innovation that combines affordability, portability and practicality into one compact package. Whether you’re looking to downsize your life, explore off-grid living or simply need a quick housing solution, this foldable tiny home delivers on all fronts. Its thoughtful design makes it not just a home but a lifestyle choice that embraces simplicity without sacrificing quality.

