The 2025 Terminator? Lab-grown muscle brings biohybrid robot hand to life

A groundbreaking development has come from researchers at the University of Tokyo and Waseda University in Japan. They've created a biohybrid hand, a fusion of lab-grown muscle tissue and mechanical engineering, capable of gripping and making gestures. This innovation paves the way for a new generation of robotics with diverse applications.

Bridging biology and robotics

While soft robots and advanced prosthetics are becoming increasingly common, the combination of living tissue and machines is still relatively rare. The field of biohybrid science is in its infancy, with only a few examples, such as artificial fish powered by human heart cells or robots using locust ears for hearing. This new biohybrid hand represents a significant step forward in the practical application of this technology.

The secret ingredient: MuMuTAs

So, how did they do it? The team started by growing muscle fibers in the lab. Recognizing that these delicate tissues wouldn't be strong enough on their own, they bundled them into what they call "multiple tissue actuators," or MuMuTAs. "Our key achievement was developing the MuMuTAs," said Shoji Takeuchi from the University of Tokyo.

Takeuchi is the co-author of a study describing the creation that was published in the journal Science Robotics . Shoji explained that creating MuMuTAs was their key achievement. By rolling the thin strands of muscle tissue like a sushi roll, they ensured enough contractile force and length to drive the hand's movements.

Like a real hand

One of the most remarkable findings was that the biohybrid hand experienced fatigue, just like a real human hand. After 10 minutes of use, the force of the tissue declined, but it recovered within an hour of rest. This observation highlights the lifelike properties of the engineered muscle tissue.

Challenges and future directions

Takeuchi and his team acknowledge that their creation is currently a proof of concept. During the study, the hand was floated in a liquid to minimize friction, and adding elastic or more MuMuTAs would solve the issue of the segments floating back to a neutral position after being flexed. However, by bundling the tissue together, they overcame a major hurdle in scaling up biohybrid devices. Previously, such devices were limited to about a centimeter in size.

The potential

The development of MuMuTAs marks an important milestone in mimicking biological systems, which requires scaling up their size. While the field of biohybrid robotics is still young, this technology has the potential to revolutionize advanced prosthetics. It could also serve as a valuable tool for understanding muscle tissue function, testing surgical procedures and developing drugs that target muscle tissue.

Kurt's key takeaways

The biohybrid hand is a remarkable achievement that blends biology and engineering. While still in its early stages, this technology offers a glimpse into a future where robots possess lifelike movement and responsiveness. The development of MuMuTAs has overcome significant hurdles, paving the way for advanced prosthetics and a deeper understanding of muscle tissue function.

