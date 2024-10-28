10 celebs most targeted by malicious deepfake scams, dangerous search results

Impersonation scams are everywhere these days, and scammers love to pose as government officials, big corporations or even politicians. But often, they’re also pretending to be your favorite celebrities. You’ve probably seen deepfakes of celebrities promoting cryptocurrency, NFTs or sketchy products (seriously, Tom Hanks isn’t out here pushing bogus medical products). Plenty of famous faces have been dragged into these scams, but if you're wondering who the top targets were in 2024, I’ve got a list for you below, along with some tips to avoid getting duped.

2024 hacker celebrity hot list

Cybersecurity firm McAfee has put together a handy list of the top 10 celebrities who have been frequent targets of malicious deepfake scams and risky search results. Topping the list is actor Scarlett Johansson, known for her roles in Marvel’s "Avengers" franchise and films like "Lucy" and "Lost in Translation." Right behind her is media personality Kylie Jenner, famous for her beauty products. There are plenty of other big names on the list, so let’s dive in.

1) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s name and likeness have been used without her permission in various advertisements and endorsements. Earlier this year, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, released an AI model called GPT-4o, which featured a voice output that closely resembled the actor's. However, Ms. Johansson never authorized the use of her voice in the AI model. After she hired legal counsel and sent formal letters to OpenAI, the company removed the voice.

2) Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a popular reality star and influencer whose name and likeness have been used without permission for social media giveaway scams and fake Kylie Cosmetics products and websites.

3) Taylor Swift

Popular singer Taylor Swift has been a frequent target of scams involving the unauthorized use of her name and likeness. These include fake celebrity endorsements for products she’s never promoted, ticket scams where fans are tricked into buying nonexistent concert tickets and fraudulent product giveaways.

Beyond that, Swift’s image has been used in disinformation campaigns, including false political endorsements, despite her being vocal about supporting only specific causes and candidates.

4) Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has fallen victim to scams where her name and likeness, including fake social media accounts, were used without her consent for fraudulent giveaway promotions. Plus, misinformation has been spread using her image, particularly concerning her roles in streaming series, leading to confusion among fans. Scammers have exploited her rising fame, especially after her success in "The Queen’s Gambit," to mislead the public and capitalize on her popularity.

5) Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has been targeted in scams where his name and likeness were misused to promote "miracle cures" and "wonder drugs" without his consent. These scams often falsely associate the beloved actor with health products or treatments, misleading people into thinking he endorses them. The actor was forced to share a message on Instagram warning fans not to fall for ads falsely using his name, likeness and voice to promote these drugs.

6) Sabrina Carpenter

Singer Sabrina Carpenter has been a target of scams where her name and likeness have been used without permission to promote fake ticketing schemes and to advertise a controversial app designed for creating sexually explicit images.

7) Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney, an acclaimed actor known for her standout roles in hit series like "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," has been exploited in scams where her name and likeness have been used without her permission to promote fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. These scams often falsely claim that the actress endorses various crypto investments, misleading fans into thinking they can trust her recommendations.

8) Blake Lively

Blake Lively, known for her roles in "Gossip Girl" and "A Simple Favor," has been targeted in scams where her likeness was used without permission to promote fraudulent weight-loss gummy products.

9) Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, the renowned actor known for his iconic roles in films like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands," has been a victim of scams that misuse his likeness without permission. His image has been exploited in various fraudulent activities, including giveaway scams, cryptocurrency schemes and misleading fundraising efforts.

10) Addison Rae

Addison Rae is a popular singer and social media influencer, best known for her viral dance videos on TikTok and her rising music career. However, her likeness has been used without permission in numerous scams, including fake endorsements, fraudulent giveaways and misleading cryptocurrency promotions.

Deepfake cybercrime is on the rise

Thanks to advancements in generative AI, even individuals without technical expertise can easily create fake personas of others. The lack of regulation in this area has paved the way for scams that can rob people of their hard-earned money. Alongside phishing scams and malware-laden links that exploit the popularity and reputation of celebrities to deceive their fans, these highly realistic video and audio clips can convincingly mimic a person's likeness. This makes it increasingly difficult to discern whether the content is real or fake.

5 ways you can avoid getting duped by deepfake scams

1) Verify sources: Always check the credibility of the source before trusting any content. Look for official accounts or reputable news outlets to confirm information, especially if it involves a celebrity or public figure.

2) Look for inconsistencies: Pay attention to details in videos or images. Deepfakes can have subtle inconsistencies, like unnatural facial movements, awkward lighting or mismatched audio. If something seems off, trust your instincts and investigate further.

3) Invest in strong antivirus software: Protecting your devices with reliable antivirus software is crucial in defending against deepfake scams and other cyber threats. These scams, including those that misuse celebrity images for fraudulent giveaways or unauthorized product endorsements, often rely on phishing emails, malicious websites and malware-laden links to trick users.

Protecting your devices with reliable antivirus software can be an effective way to guard against deepfake scams and other cyber threats. Strong antivirus programs often include features that detect malicious websites and suspicious downloads, alerting you to potential scams before you engage with them. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4) Educate yourself: Stay informed about the latest deepfake technology and the common scams associated with it. Understanding how deepfakes are created can help you recognize potential scams more easily.

5) Use reverse image search: If you come across suspicious images or videos, use reverse image search tools (like Google Images) to see if the content has been altered or used in other misleading contexts.

Kurt’s key takeaway

AI is a useful technology, but it’s also extremely dangerous. Bad actors have successfully weaponized this tech to scam people, generating legitimate-looking phishing emails and messages that are nearly impossible to detect. Furthermore, because AI makes it all so easy and fast, cybercriminals can target people on an unprecedented scale. Companies developing these AI models need to implement safeguards to prevent the technology from being exploited, and governments should enforce these safeguards.

