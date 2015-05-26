Zucker scores twice as Minnesota tops Nashville

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - Jason Zucker scored two of Minnesota's four unanswered goals as the Wild rallied to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville also scored for Minnesota, which extended its road win streak to 12 straight games.

Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves in the win.

"Real happy for him," said Wild head coach Mike Yeo. "Happy about how our guys played in front of him, too."

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne stopped all six shots he saw in the first period, but allowed three goals in 20 shots after that.

Filip Forsberg and Seth Jones each had a goal as the Predators fell for the fifth straight game.

"Maybe this is a good wakeup call for us," Predators captain Shea Weber said. "We're not playing good enough hockey to win in the playoffs.'

Zucker got Minnesota on the board late in the second period when Justin Fontaine found him wide open in the middle for a one-timer. Scandella found the net just 31 seconds later on a tremendous individual effort to tie the score at 2-2 after two.

Scandella skated down the right side on a 2-on-1 break and gathered a feed from Matt Cooke before spinning near the net and lifting a wrister over Rinne's shoulder.

It remained tied until 17:57 of the third. Off a face off, Jared Spurgeon found a charging Pominville, who stopped on a dime and fired a shot past Rinne.

Zucker added an empty-net goal with a minute remaining.

Game Notes

The Wild are an NHL-best 28-8-3 since Jan. 14 ... This was Minnesota's first game since acquiring Devan Dubnyk on Jan. 14 that he wasn't in net ... Nashville went 0-for-2 on the power play.