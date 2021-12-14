Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Pelicans
Published

Zion Williamson a big problem for Pelicans

The New Orleans forward’s appetite has long been in question and now his work ethic is too

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
He’s not just fat. He’s lazy too.

No, they’re not talking about your unemployed brother-in-law. They’re talking about Zion Williamson. Allegedly. The New Orleans forward’s appetite has long been in question and now his work ethic is too.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans speaks to members of the media during Media Day at Smoothie King Center on September 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A Pelicans beat writer recently suggested that Williamson lacks professionalism, insinuating he skips rehab workouts and falls asleep during team film sessions.

If you’ve had the misfortune of watching the 8-21 Pelicans play, you wouldn’t blame Zzz-ion for catching a few extra Zs whenever the film rolls.

After tweeting that Williamson’s questionable professionalism could’ve caused his recent setback, Jake Madison listed specific examples of Zion’s laissez-faire approach to rehabbing near the French Quarter.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and center Boban Marjanovic (51) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

"What about (Zion) skipping rehab workouts? What about (Zion) falling asleep during film session last week?" said Madison to the doubters.

Though technically in his third year with the Pelicans, Zion has yet to play a game this season. He’s currently hampered by soreness from offseason surgery on his right foot. He missed 11 games last season and was limited to just 24 total games as a rookie in 2019-20.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball downn court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on May 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

There is one thing he hasn’t missed, though, and that’s a meal. In fact, his jaw is seemingly working at an Olympic-like pace. Reports from earlier this fall said Zion was tipping the scales at around three bills. And those whispers have only, ummm, grown.

For the foreseeable future, it appears Zion is more likely to dunk donuts than basketballs.