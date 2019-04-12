Zach Johnson, in Masters mishap, accidentally hits ball during practice swing: 'That's embarrassing'

Zach Johnson was flushed, and a little embarrassed, on Friday after he started off the second round of the Masters with an awkward stumble.

Johnson, known as one of the shorter hitters in golf, was practicing his swing on the 13th tee at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., when he accidentally hit the ball with his driver, knocking it into the tee marker and launching the ball off to the left.

“Oh s--t!” he could be heard saying with shock. [Editors' Note: The video of the incident, seen below, contains graphic language.]

A frustrated Johnson, unsure of the rules, was told by fellow golfers Matt Kuchar and Ian Poulter the swing didn’t count, as the shot wasn’t intentional - the ball could be re-teed.

Under Rule 6.2b(5) on starting a hole: "If a teed ball falls off the tee or is knocked off the tee by the player before the player has made a stroke at it, it may be re-teed anywhere in the teeing area without penalty."

Johnson, happy with the ultimate outcome, couldn't help but be embarrassed nonetheless

"Y'all can laugh. That's embarrassing,” he said taking another practice swing.

