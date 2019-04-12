Jason Day re-injures back picking up daughter before Masters first round, report says

Jason Day tied for 11th after the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday and he had to battle through back pain just to get that far on the leaderboard.

Day, who has battled back injuries over the last year, re-injured his back picking up his daughter while on the practice green, according to ESPN. He was later seen getting worked on by his trainer during his round.

The Australian and 12-time winner on the PGA Tour addressed his back Wednesday before the Par-3 tournament, saying everything was fine.

“No, my back is good,” he told reporters, according to ESPN. “I was carrying my little daughter and hitting golf shots in the Par-3 and everything is good. There’s no pain.”

Day has already struggled with back injuries this season. He was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March after six holes and an MRI later revealed a disc tear.

He also withdrew from the Tour Championship and the BMW Championship in 2016 because of back problems.

Day is set to tee off for the second round at 10:42 a.m. ET.