Yulia Putintseva reacts after heated 'nobody likes you' jab from Maria Sakkari

Women’s tennis star Yulia Putintseva reacted on Monday after her spat with Maria Sakkari at the Bad Homburg Open went viral across social media over the weekend.

Sakkari appeared to take issue with how Putintseva shook her hand following their match. The Greek tennis star won the match over Putintseva 7-5 7-6 (6). The broadcast caught Sakkari stepping over toward Putintseva’s side to exchange words with her. She was heard saying, "nobody likes you" and that she should look her opponent in the eyes during a handshake.

Putintseva posted the clip on her Instagram account on Monday and offered her own words.

"By the way – not that I care – I shook her hand as most women do," Putintseva wrote. "Clearly not according to the ‘hugging protocol’ some men seem to follow."

The incident began when Putintseva slapped Sakkari’s hand at the end following the loss. Sakkari started jawing at Putintseva, and Putintseva responded with a curtsy. The heated moment only escalated from there.

Sakkari addressed the incident in her post-match interview after Putintseva walked toward the locker room.

"I don't think she's going to invite me for dinner for the rest of our lives, but I don't care, to be honest," she said, via Tennis.com. "I have very good friends, and I'll go to dinner with them. Let me leave it here, and just say that I have respect for her as a player, but that's it."

Sakkari is set to face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

All roads will lead to the next Grand Slam tournament – Wimbledon – next month.