Yo, Rory! McIlroy might run the Rocky steps to whip himself into US Open contender

Rory McIlroy is thinking of running the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art while he's in town for the U.S. Open.

He wants to rediscover his winning ways, and if that's what it takes he'll do it.

First, though, he needs to find the eye of the tiger, even at the risk of catching Tiger's eye.

McIlroy will be part of the feature group the opening two rounds, playing alongside Tiger Woods and Adam Scott — Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in the world ranking.

McIlroy won the 2012 PGA championship on Kiawah Island to go along with his U.S. Open title in 2011. But McIlroy started this season in a slump and still hasn't won. He hopes to change that this week at Merion Golf Club.