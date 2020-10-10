Yankees superstar's girlfriend pleads guilty to DUI

The girlfriend of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI after cutting a deal with prosecutors, TMZ reported Saturday.

Samantha Bracksieck, 26, was arrested for extreme DUI and four other charges in February while in Arizona for spring training.

Extreme DUI, which is classified as a BAC of .15-.19 (or about twice the legal limit), usually comes with a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail and Arizona is one of the toughest states with regards to sentencing, an attorney not involved with the case previously told The Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But prosecutors agreed to drop that charge, as well as the others, in exchange for the guilty plea.

Bracksieck was sentenced to 10 days in jail, but nine were suspended and she was given credit for one day, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

A judge ordered Bracksieck to attend an alcohol abuse screening and pay over $2,000 in fines and fees.

Bracksieck has had an on and off relationship with Judge, the 28-year-old face of the Yankees, since the two attended high school together in northern California.

“Do you know who my boyfriend is? … My boyfriend is in the spotlight in New York media in general,” Bracksieck said on police bodycam footage after being pulled over because her headlights were off and she was traveling 10 mph over the speed limit. “And now here I am handcuffed in Arizona … Like, that is not good.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bracksieck was among the wives and girlfriends of Yankees players who attended the club’s wild-card series in Cleveland.

The Yankees were eliminated from the postseason Friday following a Game 5 loss to the Rays in the ALDS.