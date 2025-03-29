Yankees’ Aaron Judge clubs three home runs in Brewers beatdown

Aaron Judge clubbed three of the New York Yankees' nine home runs in their 20-9 demolition of the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The nine home runs are a Yankees franchise record.

The first of Judge’s home runs came in the first inning, when the Yankees led off the bottom of the first with three home runs on three consecutive pitches.

The Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt led the home run barrage when he deposited Brewers starting pitcher Nestor Cortes' first pitch into the left-center field bullpen. Center fielder Cody Bellinger followed Goldschmidt’s home run with his own towering blast into the right-center field bleachers.

With the Yankees up 2-0 and the fans ecstatic with the back-to-back home runs, Judge kept them on their feet with a 468-foot blast to left field.

The three consecutive home runs on three consecutive pitches marked the first time in Yankees’ history that the team led off a game with three straight home runs. It was the first time that any team had hit a home run on three straight pitches since 2000, according to MLB Stats.

But the Yankees weren’t done. Catcher Austin Wells hit an opposite-field home run just over the left-field wall to make it 4-0 in the first inning. It was the first time in team history the Yankees hit four home runs in the first inning of a game.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe joined the fun in the second inning with a three-run home run to make it 7-3. With Volpe's second-inning home run, it was the first time in Yankees history the team hit five home runs in the first two innings of a game.

Judge’s second home run was a grand slam in the third inning to make it 12-3. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed Judge’s slam with a solo home run of his own to make it 13-3 and bring the Yankees' home run total to six in three innings.

In the fourth inning, Judge hit a two-run home run to make it 16-4. It was the third time in Judge’s career he had hit three home runs in a game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Judge nearly hit his fourth home run. He laced a line drive that went off the top of the wall in right field, and he had to settle for an RBI double instead, which made it 18-6.

Oswald Peraza hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, the team’s ninth home run on the day, to make it 20-6.

Judge had one more chance to hit his MLB record-tying fourth home run in a game in the eighth inning off of Jake Bauers. Bauers, an outfielder, went to the mound because the Brewers were trying to preserve their bullpen.

Judge hit a line drive to the left fielder off Bauers, falling just short of more history. Judge's final line was 4-6, with three home runs, a double and a career-high eight RBIs.

Cortes took the loss for the Brewers after strugging over two innings of work. He gave up eight earned runs on six hits and five walks against his former team.

Max Fried made his Yankees debut, pitched 4⅔ innings and gave up six runs, two of which were earned.

With the dominant win, the Yankees start the season 2-0 and will look to complete the sweep over the Brewers Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

