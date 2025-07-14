Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge puts Bible verse on All-Star Game bat

Aaron Judge is having another terrific year for the Yankees

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Aaron Judge on his scorching-hot start to the season for Yankees | MLB on FOX Video

Aaron Judge on his scorching-hot start to the season for Yankees | MLB on FOX

Aaron Judge reflected on his red-hot start to the season with the New York Yankees.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bat New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will use in the MLB All-Star Game was showcased on social media on Monday as he prepared for the game at Truist Park.

Judge’s bat featured a reference to a passage from the Bible — 2 Corinthians 5:7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge rounds the bases

 New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his 350th home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 12, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

The verse read, "For we live by faith, not by sight."

Judge puts Christianity and faith before baseball in his social media bios. In 2022, he spoke about 2 Corinthians 5:7 being his favorite verse from the Bible.

"It’s one of my favorite Bible verses," he said, via the Daily Citizen. "[I] try to live my life by it, and always trust the Man above and what He’s got in store for us. We never know what’s around the corner, but if we have faith in Him, He will lead us in the right direction."

FROM HOUSEHOLD NAMES TO FRESH FACES, GET TO KNOW THE 2025 MLB ALL-STARS

Aaron Judge makes diving catch

Jul 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA;  New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) makes a diving catch in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Judge is still one of the best players in baseball despite the Yankees falling into a bit of a slump as the summer started to get into full swing.

Going into the All-Star break, Judge is leading the majors with a .355 batting average and an OPS of 1.194. He has 35 home runs and 81 RBI. He also leads the majors in hits with 125.

He’s on pace for another potential run as the American League MVP. He was the MVP last season when he clobbered 58 home runs and in 2022 when he hit 62 dingers and set the American League record for most homers in a season.

He’s set to start the All-Star Game in right field on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge runs off the field

 New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.