Yankees' Aaron Judge puts Bible verse on All-Star Game bat

The bat New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will use in the MLB All-Star Game was showcased on social media on Monday as he prepared for the game at Truist Park.

Judge’s bat featured a reference to a passage from the Bible — 2 Corinthians 5:7.

The verse read, "For we live by faith, not by sight."

Judge puts Christianity and faith before baseball in his social media bios. In 2022, he spoke about 2 Corinthians 5:7 being his favorite verse from the Bible.

"It’s one of my favorite Bible verses," he said, via the Daily Citizen. "[I] try to live my life by it, and always trust the Man above and what He’s got in store for us. We never know what’s around the corner, but if we have faith in Him, He will lead us in the right direction."

Judge is still one of the best players in baseball despite the Yankees falling into a bit of a slump as the summer started to get into full swing.

Going into the All-Star break, Judge is leading the majors with a .355 batting average and an OPS of 1.194. He has 35 home runs and 81 RBI. He also leads the majors in hits with 125.

He’s on pace for another potential run as the American League MVP. He was the MVP last season when he clobbered 58 home runs and in 2022 when he hit 62 dingers and set the American League record for most homers in a season.

He’s set to start the All-Star Game in right field on Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.